Bills, that’s who benefits from the cuts. Discounts up to 170 euros per family – Economy

The blanket is short, very short. The margins available to the government to avoid the Italians the sting on electricity and gas bills they are almost non-existent. It is true that, with the maxi-amendment to the economic maneuver, the dowry available will go from 2 to about 2.8 billion euros. But, according to the calculations, it would take at least twice as much to cope with the new surge of gods prices arriving in the first part of 2022, also due to the higher demand during the coldest months of the year.

THE STRAIGHT ARRIVES BY MAIL

Just to get an idea of ​​what is at stake, it is enough to remember that, in the second half of the year, according to the calculations of the Energy Authority, the cost of the increases on the bills of citizens and businesses led to an additional expenditure of 40 billion euros. EUR. The Codancos, for example, expects a surcharge of 500 euros per year for a family with two children. The estimate of Assoutenti it rises up to 1,300 euros, also calculating the effects on retail prices. But what will happen, concretely, in 2022? How will the money allocated in the budget be spent to meet the families?

WHAT YOU NEED TO RECEIVE THE SOCIAL BONUS

Surely most of the resources will be absorbed to refinance the so-called “bonus bills”, that is to say “Discount“provided by the government for economically disadvantaged families. Currently the audience of beneficiaries is made up of approx 2.9 million nuclei. To get the bonus you need a Isee income not exceeding 8,265 euros, which goes up to 20 thousand euros for a family with 4 dependent children. Alternatively, just be pensioner or a Basic income. Currently, the cost charged to the state is 1.9 billion divided, almost fifty fifty, between electricity and gas.

HOW MUCH THE DISCOUNT MAY BE

The discount stands at 125 euros per year for a family of 2, 148 with one or two children and up to 173 euros for families with more than 4 members. With the new dowry available to the executive, the audience of beneficiaries could be expanded, retouching the Isee bands upwards and thus favoring lower incomes (up to 10 thousand euros). The State Accounting Office, the Energy Authority and the Ministry of Economy are already at work to finalize the new proposal in light of the allocation that will be decided in the Budget.

SOMETIMES THE SYSTEM CHARGES RETURN

However, not only the new one is about to break down in the 2022 quarter increase in raw materials (up to 40%) forecast by experts. But also the return of the so-called “system charges”, that is to say those items in the bill that finance general services, from the transport of energy to the meters to the maintenance of the network. This is not a trivial item. According to consumers it weighs more or less for the 20% on the total cost of our utility bills light he was born in 4.3% for those of gas. In October, the executive allocated 2 billion precisely to eliminate this item and alleviate the maxi-increases in electricity and gas.

SAVINGS FOR A FAMILY

For a typical family, the savings would be around 10 euros per month, € 28 in the quarter, to be distributed more or less equally between electricity and gas. To effectively lighten these voices with a structural intervention, approximately 15 billion euros would be needed. But it is likely that at least a quarterly extension of the freezing of these charges will be made.

THE VAT CUT HYPOTHESIS

It is the other card that the executive could play, bringing the VAT that currently weighs on households from 10 to 4%. But the intervention would be very expensive and, at least for the moment, not predictable with the current dowry available.