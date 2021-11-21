Bills: the Authority estimates 2.4 billion euros for 2022 bonuses. Here’s how the discount works and who can request it

Listen to the audio version of the article

Almost 2.4 billion euros will be needed to cover the cost of social bonuses for energy and the environment granted to economically disadvantaged families. The estimate comes from the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) which justifies the growth in expenditure destined to support the discount on the bill with the activation of automatic recognition for those entitled to the benefit.

For 2022, according to the numbers released by the Authority chaired by Stefano Besseghini, an expenditure of 1.9 billion is expected for the energy sector (of which 1 billion for electricity and 900 million for gas) and 480 million for the environmental sector (of which 180 million for water and 300 million for waste). But how does the discount work, how much is it worth and who can request it? Here is a brief guide to the benefit.

How to request the discount on your bill

After the transition to the automatic bonus, it is now sufficient to fill in the Single Substitutive Declaration (Dsu), for the purposes of the ISEE (the Indicator of the equivalent economic situation) to obtain the reduction on the costs incurred for the supply of electricity, gas and water. .

If the family unit falls within the parameters, INPS thus automatically sends the information to the Integrated Information System (SII), the database that contains information useful for identifying the electricity, gas and water supplies responsible for the area.

The requirements to take advantage of the benefit

The requirements to take advantage of the benefit have remained unchanged: Isee indicator not exceeding 8,265 euros; family with at least 4 dependent children and Isee indicator not exceeding 20 thousand euros; holder of income or citizenship pension. In addition, one of the members of the Isee household must be the holder of an active electricity / gas / water supply for domestic use (or suspended due to arrears) or use an active centralized gas / water supply for domestic use.