Bills, the cut in VAT slows down the increases: it will be paid only on consumption. But the bill will rise anyway

Two billion for the cut of the VAT on the bill. The Draghi government starts with system charges to stop the increases in electricity and gas. And in the Budget Law that should arrive in Parliament today, it sterilizes part of the value added tax. That is to say that on costs not related to the energy purchased. But related to the general activities of the electricity system. Which account for 30% of the total in the bill. The two billion will therefore be used to cancel system charges. But that may not be enough to contain the increases in the first quarter of 2023.

The increases in electricity and gas

The problem, he explains today the morning, however, is that the money allocated in the 2022 Budget may not be enough to completely stop the expected increases. The burden of system charges in 2020 was 14 billion out of a total of 40. In 2021 it was reduced due to government interventions, which halved the burden of charges in the third quarter. And he cleared them in the fourth. Thanks to the two decrees of July and September which allocated a total of five billion. And the effects of which will expire in January 2022. When the effects of the new energy price increase and the exhaustion of executive aid will then be added. For this reason, Palazzo Chigi is planning to allocate up to 1.5 billion euros that should come from CO2 auctions to contain the increases. The total bill for “rights to pollute” paid to the state could then be turned over to the energy system.

To discount money from citizens’ bills. Meanwhile, yesterday the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco predicted that the price of energy will continue to rise until the end of the year and then it is destined to fall. The increases of 1 October will have a weight of 335 euros per year on families according to the calculations of consumer associations. “The extraordinary dynamics of the prices of raw materials towards historical highs and the high prices of CO2 emission permits, would have led to an increase of more than 45% of the electricity bill and of more than 30% of that of gas”, declared at the time the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment. But the sting risks only being postponed.

