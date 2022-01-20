Bills, the first measures ready: this is what will be in the decree against price increases

Listen to the audio version of the article

New measures against expensive energy are on the way. In the package of solutions that the Council of Ministers is preparing to launch to calm the costs of bills, there will be the renewal of Ets auctions, an already used tool that could raise at least 1.5 billion. But there will be no intervention on the extra-profits of energy companies, more complicated to develop and therefore postponed.

Measures under review by technicians

According to what has been learned, after the meeting of about three hours between Prime Minister Draghi and ministers Franco, Giorgetti and Cingolani which took place on the eve of the CDM, the possible measures are still being examined by the technicians. The comparison on the measures will continue this morning as well. The provision could also include the securitization of some system charges worth € 2.5 billion. A Ristori decree is also expected on the table of the CDM with a budget of 1.5 billion for support for entertainment, sport and tourism. Instead, stop at the Covid cash desk, which ended in December, and will no longer be extended (also due to costs). But for companies in the most difficult sectors, primarily tourism, we will move in the wake of the Orlando social safety nets reform, that is to say using the FIS, the wage integration fund, which the 2022 maneuver has extended to micro-enterprises in the tertiary, i.e. employers who employ at least one employee.

Castelli, “hypothesis of long-term interventions 12-24 months against expensive bills”

As for the dear energy, intervened on the evening of Wednesday 19 January on the television program Porta a Porta, the Deputy Minister of Economy Laura Castelli explained: “We are also discussing some long-term measures, 12-24 months”.

Budget of four billion without further deviations

On the shock-price of energy, therefore, the direction is at Palazzo Chigi. On the eve of the CDM, a two and a half hour meeting was held at Palazzo Chigi by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with the owners of the Economy Daniele Franco, of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and of the Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani. At the end of the meeting, the strategy that the Government intends to adopt began to take shape: a provision worth about one and a half billion euros, which would arise from the proceeds of CO2 auctions and from the securitization of some system charges worth 2.5 billion . In total 4 billion without deviating from the deficit.

Out of the extra profit package of energy companies

There should be no intervention on the extra profits of energy companies, a hypothesis re-launched by the Deputy Minister of Development Alessandra Todde (M5s), which is sensitive to the impact on companies and more difficult to develop. In any case, it will be the beginning of the path, traced by Minister Cingolani already in recent days, to arrive at a long-term plan of structural cuts of at least 10 billion a year.