Bills, the government allocates 3.8 billion to contain the increases in electricity and gas prices expected for January

The Council of Ministers confirmed the allocation of 3.8 billion to cope with the rise in electricity and gas bills in view of the new increases scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. This was stated by the minister Daniele Franco during the meeting to learn from government sources. Of these funds 1.8 billion cancel the general system charges for utilities up to 16kwh, 600 million serve to lower the VAT rate for gas at 5% (now 10% for households, 22% for others). For gas, the system charges are zeroed for everyone, for disadvantaged families the increases are canceled thanks to an allocation of 900 million euros. The government will also consider the hypothesis of pay bills in installments, in particular for businesses. According to industry sources, the payment in installments would allow to support companies in difficulty due to price increases, without setting up business aid. The measures for the bills will be contained in a government amendment to the maneuver and not in an ad hoc decree.

Today the gas price reached a new record on European markets where it is traded to over 120 euros per megawatt / hour. In the last month, prices have risen by about 30%. The new price increases are mainly due to tensions in Eastern Europe involving Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Moscow supplies Europe with about 40% of the gas that the Old Continent consumes and the gas pipelines they pass through both Belarus and Ukraine. Markets in particular fear the scenario of a Russian invasion of Ukraine which could lead to a further reduction in supplies. Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, very close to Moscow, has returned to threaten the EU with possible interruptions to gas transit. In this scenario, the further lengthening of the times for commissioning the pipeline also weighs on the markets North Stream 2 which runs directly from the coasts of Russia to those of Germany cut off neighboring countries.

“Italy, together with France, Spain and other countries, proposes to move together” on the energy dossier, “to have a common approach as regards not only price control but also to have common projects such as that on storage ”, The undersecretary for EU affairs said today Enzo Amendola The topic of energy prices will be on the table at the summit of EU leaders on Thursday. Up to now, the countries of the Union have failed to agree on a common strategy to deal with the rising prices of energy products. “Let’s check how to increase the share of national gas production, with the same internal consumption, reducing imports. It is not a question of drilling more, but of using more the fields that already exist, which are closed and which can be reopened in a year “, said today the Minister of Ecological Transition. Roberto Cingolani, at the hearing.