Bills, the green transition is not driving prices. Legambiente: “Generation distributed from renewables and energy efficiency will save 1.1 billion between now and 2030”

It is not the transition that drives the energy prices. Indeed, in recent months it has already allowed limit the impact of the cost of gas and it is by accelerating it that the bills. Generation distributed by renewable and energy efficiency in construction can produce between now and 2030 1.1 billion in savings in the bill for consumers with a 50% cut in energy costs in buildings, create 170 thousand new jobs and move 150 billion of new investments in the period 2021-2030, lead to a emissions savings climate change in 2030 equal to 30 million tons of CO2, a reduction in energy consumption equal to 10 Mtoe (megatep), i.e. ten million tons of oil equivalent (one megatep is the amount of energy released by the combustion of one ton of crude oil , ed). Not to mention that they would be involved in this match 2.5 million consumers by 2030 and that on the construction front 1.3 million buildings would be restructured by 2030. These are the study’s data Elemens made for Legambiente and presented on the first day of the XIV Forum QualEnergy, organized by the association, Kyoto Club And The New Ecology.

video by Elia Andreotti

The real cause of the rise in bills – To date, however, in Italy, the energy transition is the protagonist of an obstacle race where at the moment it is i authorization blocks, the many delays, but also i prejudices and the fake news. “First of all – writes Legambiente – that the green transition is the cause of the rise in bills” because the real problem of the increase in bills lies in the increasing cost of procurement of raw materials, starting with the skyrocketing price of natural gas, caused by the restart of the world economy after the first waves of the pandemic. After the crisis of spring 2020, energy prices were characterized by a trend bullish (bullish) ‘which led them, in just over a year, to grow from 21.8 euro / MWh (megawatt hour) in May 2020 to 112.4 euro / MWh in August 2021, with a September that already records values ​​close to 150 euros / MWh. The increase of the Single national price (PUN), the reference price of electricity recorded on the Italian Power Exchange, is largely due to the increase in the cost of commodities (gas and CO2 prices account for 70% of the increase) but also to one request in strong growth, recovering also due to the heat that characterized the summer months. In this context, the increase in renewable capacity within the production mix seems to be the only possibility to reduce the exposure of the price of electricity to the cost of gas.

With more renewable lower prices – “Only by reducing gas consumption will it be possible to reduce bills and this will be possible by making the building stock the laboratory of an increasingly distributed and efficient generation”, explains the association. But clean sources have to deal with authorization blocks. The study estimates that further 3.5 GW of photovoltaics and 1.8 GW of wind they could have been operational in 2021 if not blocked by the authorization process. The presence of a greater quantity of renewables on the Market of the day before (MGP), the main short-term electricity market “other things being equal, would have pushed the supply curve by reducing the average price”. And this would translate into one reduction of the cost incurred by consumers of more than 1.5 billion euros, partially neutralizing the cost increase caused by the price of commodities. The first step is to “promote authorization simplifications for the construction of renewable source plants, starting from photovoltaic and wind power, without which the energy revolution will not materialize “he explains Stefano Ciafani, national president of Legambiente. Then it is necessary decarbonize the Italian economy “by eliminating i subsidies to fossil fuels and at the same time help companies to choose this scenario of sharing and self-production of energy produced from clean sources “. Third step: “We expect the government to come into this budget law cleaning up the energy bill of improper charges. They range from costs to it dismantling of former nuclear power plants incentives for energy-intensive industries, passing through i subsidies to fossil sources “.

Distributed generation – Distributed generation (GD) will play a central role in the energy transition process. They can be estimated 14.5 GW new generation installations distributed over the next 10 years (Mild). With an impact on avoided emissions (7.9 MtonCO2, equal to the emissions caused by all petroleum products used in the thermoelectric sector in 2018) and on natural gas saved (3.46 Mtoe, more than a tenth of the entire final consumption of gas natural in Italy in the year 2020). A revolution that will also involve houses and condominiums (8,360 MW, 58% of the total). “THE residential customers – explains Legambiente – they are candidates to be the main protagonists in the world of distributed generation (individual self-consumption + Energy Community) “. Then there are the small and medium-sized enterprises ei artisan districts (4,320 MW), the tertiary sector (1,080 MW) above all within ‘mixed’ Energy Communities, i.e. composed of a plurality of subjects of different nature united by territorial proximity (about 30 thousand businesses) and, finally, about 7% of the growth path of distributed generation may concern theto the Public Administration and the agricultural sector (respectively 370 MW per sector). “Participation in energy communities and self-consumption configurations allows the electricity bill to be reduced by up to about 25%,” the study calculates.

Efficiency of the real estate portfolio – The other central cornerstone of the integrated strategy outlined by Legambiente is that ofbuilding efficiency. According to the Elemens study, the EU energy efficiency objectives can be achieved through interventions on approximately 1.3 million buildings, or 10% of the Italian real estate portfolio, where achieve an improvement of at least 4 energy classes (or to at least reach class B). “Policies of this type, more ambitious than the 110% super bonus – comments Legambiente – allow to reduce bills between 40 and 80%, avoiding the emission of 22.2 MtonCO2 per year corresponding to almost all the emissions caused by the service sector every year ”. This would entail a reduction in the national annual consumption of natural gas by up to 8 Mtoe (13% of the national gross consumption). Furthermore, according to the study, an integrated policy of this type with interventions on production from renewables through energy communities and the reduction of consumption “would have advantages on the labor front with at least 170 thousand new employees and 135 billion euros of new investments”.