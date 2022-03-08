Bills, the real blow comes in April: what will happen

Bills, the situation could even worsen in the coming months, with new increases in the price of electricity and gas utilities.

The expensive energy it seems the new enemy that Italian citizens they will find themselves facing this year.

If already the last few years of the pandemic they had triggered an economic crisis that was very difficult to deal with for families and businesses, the situation now seems even more serious. The abnormal increases we are in fact witnessing in the energy field are rapidly occurring dragging many Italian families into poverty.

Bills have more than doubled in recent months

On the other hand, the bills in recent months they more than doubled compared to previous years. The government has dedicated two measures to the issue, but it is not certain that these economic aid will really succeed in calming the situation. Meanwhile, consumer protection associations they continue to make agreements with government bodies and electricity suppliers.

The latest agreement was reached with Eni, for example, and concerns the possibility of making payments for energy in installments. A labile measure in some ways, given that the payment it is simply diluted and postponed. But perhaps in the intentions of the government, it can still offer relief to citizens. The installment plan signed with Eni provides the possibility of using a payment extension plan of up to twelve months. No interest rates will be applied and a minimum installment will not be required.

Bills, how the agreement with Eni works and the new installment plan

This plan can be activated by Italian taxpayers already now on all invoices issued in 2022 until April 30th. A choice made because many fear that the real bloodletting for Italians will arrive in the month of April. A prediction made in connection with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, which made the situation even worse. Indeed, Russia contributes to supplying Europe with 40 per cent of total gas.

In this war that has just begun, and to which the EU is reacting through economic sanctions, the choice to interrupt or reduce supplies from Moscow it will be difficult to bear. Firstly, because buying gas elsewhere costs more.

Bills, the alarm launched by the new report from the Nomisma Energia center

On the subject of energy price increases, it has recently come out a new report produced by the Nomisma Energia center. The document reads as “the adjustment, the second for 2022, will start from 1 April, but will be decided towards the end of March”. There is indeed a problem that according to Nomisma it is perhaps a little underestimating.

At the moment, the adjustment of energy bills is based on the prices for the month of February. High prices, which in fact produced unsustainable first increases, with the prices of electricity and gas doubled compared to last year.

But in February, the prices still weren’t as high as they are now. And this means as soon as the adjustment to market prices is prepared. And this should happen in July. For this Nomisma writes that “should these values ​​last, the jump in gas tariffs is only postponed by a few months to July 1st “.

Higher bills, the cost of agriculture could soon become unsustainable

Then he begins to worry particularly, the situation in the agricultural market. Production costs are constantly increasing due to energy increases. And it is becoming increasingly difficult for companies to move forward.

He talked about it these days the president of Coldiretti Bio Maria Letizia Gardoni. She first explained how these increases have occurred in her industry. It is in fact all due to the increases in “production costs of the technical means, ie fertilizers and fertilizers that are used for the management and growth of our agriculture “. The price increases in the purchase of vehicles are in fact over 70 percent.

And the really dramatic thing is that they could increase further with a war still going on.