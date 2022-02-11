Bills, this is how the cost items have changed in one year – Corriere.it

In the first quarter of 2021, customers in greater protection (therefore those who have no contracts signed in the free market, but with a price set by the Authority, ed) had as a reference price for electricity 20.06 euro cents per kWh, in the first quarter of 2022 it rose to 46.03 euro cents per kWh, while natural gas increased from 70.66 euro cents per cubic meter to 137.32 cents. But electricity and gas bills are made up of several cost items and the price of the raw material is only one of these. In the bill we also pay the costs for the transport of energy and the management of the meter (which includes the amounts invoiced for the various activities that allow sellers to deliver electricity to end customers), general system charges (which include the Asos, ie the general charges relating to the support of energy from renewable sources and cogeneration, and the Arim cio the remaining general charges) and taxes. With the aid measures implemented by the government, some cost items have disappearedfor example the general system costs, while others have been reduced and that of the cost of energy increased.

Here’s how bills have changed in one year.



