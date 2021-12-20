Business
Bills, towards maxi sting in January: how much will we pay?
Beginning of the year with annex sting for the consumers: from 1 January (net of the intervention bills fielded by the Government, the effects of which will be seen below) gas could to cost 1.55 euros per cubic meter, + 61%. Light with 43.8 cents per kilowatt hour will instead mark + 48%. To take the photograph, the Nomisma Energia estimates which, although – indeed approximate – give a decidedly realistic idea of what lies ahead. And – for a change – it’s not no good.