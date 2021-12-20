Business

Bills, towards maxi sting in January: how much will we pay?

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman44 mins ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Beginning of the year with annex sting for the consumers: from 1 January (net of the intervention bills fielded by the Government, the effects of which will be seen below) gas could to cost 1.55 euros per cubic meter, + 61%. Light with 43.8 cents per kilowatt hour will instead mark + 48%. To take the photograph, the Nomisma Energia estimates which, although – indeed approximate – give a decidedly realistic idea of ​​what lies ahead. And – for a change – it’s not no good.

Register at QuiFinanza to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register at QuiFinanza to continue reading this content Log in

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman44 mins ago
0 25 3 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The new 7-seater SUV from Porsche, the first rumors

3 weeks ago

Global debt soars to record highs. IMF, interest rate risks – Economy

4 days ago

The new Ryanair flight from Ancona has taken off, the wonderful Krakow is now closer

November 1, 2021

The microchip crisis reaches Brembo

November 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button