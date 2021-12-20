Bills, towards maxi sting in January: how much will we pay?

Beginning of the year with annex sting for the consumers: from 1 January (net of the intervention bills fielded by the Government, the effects of which will be seen below) gas could to cost 1.55 euros per cubic meter, + 61%. Light with 43.8 cents per kilowatt hour will instead mark + 48%. To take the photograph, the Nomisma Energia estimates which, although – indeed approximate – give a decidedly realistic idea of ​​what lies ahead. And – for a change – it’s not no good.

Bills, start of the year with a bang (for consumers)

Meanwhile, the concern among consumers. For the 19% households will have a problem paying their bills (31% among those with more modest incomes). This is revealed by the Ipsos research “Italians and Energy Poverty” carried out for the Banco dell’Energia (a non-profit organization promoted by A2A to support families with difficulty in accessing essential energy services).

Not only. Increases in bills that could also put many at risk sports facilities in Lombardy. The alarm comes from Arisa, the regional association of sporting enterprises belonging to Confcommercio which speaks of “red collapse” which mainly concerns Lombard swimming pools which would be among the plants most affected by maxi-increases.

For Arisa the “sting” it would be devastating for activities already heavily tested by the restrictions and economic consequences generated by the pandemic. There are hundreds of swimming facilities at risk.

Dear energy, the government plan

In the meantime, the government takes action by presenting, within the Maneuver, an amendment that provides for the possibility of paying in installments for invoices, issued between January and April 2022. To benefit, families and small businesses with supplies not exceeding 16.5 kW.

Therefore, those in difficulty will be able to pay the electricity and gas bills issued in 10 installments from January to April next year.

The intervention of the executive actually aims to contain, at least for the first quarter dn next year, the increases in the cost of electricity and gas which, driven byinflation, “They have reached unprecedented levels and determined substantial increases in electricity prices “, as the technical report to the amendment puts in black and white.

There energy crisis it was “far from unexpected”, and “brought up a number of issues that the rhetoric of the energy transition has erased from public debate.” The energy economist said this during the Illumia meeting Alberto Clô talking about “ non-temporary crisis but structural which requires companies and all subjects to adapt: ​​you have to resume looking at the market trend and you will notice the fragility of the system “.