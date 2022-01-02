Bills, which figure the government … It failed to block the super increases in electricity and gas – Libero Quotidiano





There sting New Year’s Eve, unfortunately, has arrived. As anticipated yesterday by Free, in the next quarter the electricity bills will increase by 55% and those of 41.8% gas. These are monstrous increases, which are unprecedented in the historical series of recent decades and which will empty our pockets more quickly than a patrimonial one. But, if it is possible, those accumulated in the last year are even worse. According to the calculations of the Energy Authority (Arera), which yesterday officially communicated the good news, the expenditure of a typical family between April 1st 2021 and March 31st will be approximately 823 euros. The change with respect to the previous 12 months is of 68%. Same goes for gas. In this case the disbursement will be, hold on tight, about 1,560 euros. This is an increase of 64%.

Putting the two increases together, we arrive at a drain of almost a thousand euros (994 to be precise), which raises the annual cost of the bill to 2,383 euros. In practice, a salary (higher than the average for Italians) goes up in smoke to do the washing machine, cook and watch TV. There are two things to understand at this point. How did this come about? And what happened to the aid heralded by the government in recent weeks, with Mario Draghi who also boasted of having almost doubled his initial dowry?





THE REASONS FOR SALASSO – In both cases an idea, and also quite precise, we have it. But let’s stick to the official version of the Arera. Among the reasons for the explosion of the bill, according to the authorities’ technicians, there are first of all “the new extraordinary records of the rise in the prices of wholesale energy products”, which “almost doubled in the period September-December 2021” . We ignore why they increased, but it is clear that the storm was announced, at least since last fall. Why has no one moved or worried? Mystery.

But the gem is the second reason cited by Arera which, listen, hear, concerns the surge in the costs of CO2 emission permits. But how? Wasn’t it said that the ecological transition has nothing to do with rising bills? Yet, the Energy Authority, as it has already done in recent quarters, continues to insert the crazy mechanism devised by Romano Prodi in 2003 and which, with the grandiose European green deal, has become the realm of the wildest speculation on the list of culprits. of expensive-energy. Just to get an idea of ​​what we are talking about, it is enough for you to know that the cost of emitting a ton of CO2 (which is paid only in Europe) for companies that cannot help but pollute to achieve their production (the main refineries, steel, cement, ceramics, glass and paper) went from € 33 in January to € 79 in December.





THE GOVERNMENT’S HELP – And now we come to the government. Arera always says that due to the crazy increases in raw materials and CO2 permits, the electricity bill would have increased by 65% ​​and that of gas by 59.2%. Calculating the executive’s extraordinary effort is easy. Thanks to the 3.8 billion (which is largely destined to protect the weaker groups), the executive managed to buffer electricity by 10% and methane by 20%. In other words, in just one quarter, those money served to reduce the overall increase by just 15%. And if we want to go further back, the approximately 12-13 billion allocated in recent months have not prevented an increase in annual household spending between 64 and 68%. It is clear that this is not going anywhere. Now that the consequences of the new wave of Covid are being added to the expensive energy, it seems that the hypothesis, up to now supported only by Stefano Fassina, of a new budget variance is finally gaining ground in parliament. But without structural interventions in three months we are at the starting point. Someone, sooner or later, will have to find the courage to question the dogmas of recent years. Otherwise, hunger will kill us before climate change.



