Bills, who really earns with skyrocketing prices? Aid arrives (but not for everyone)

It will be a broad intervention by the government to stem the expensive bills. And it will be in two stages. With a new decree-law arriving in the Council of Ministers in the middle of the week, measures are expected to reduce the impact of the increases in electricity and gas, which are crushing businesses and families. The prospect is that this decree could then become an amendment to Sostegni ter (which must be converted into law by the end of March) by making the legislative decree passed in the coming days lapse without conversion. But this is the shape. Basically, who will get immediate help? The government’s strategy is based on measures that include different themes and areas such as building bonuses and the ban on multiple assignments of tax credits. But the hottest side is undoubtedly that of bills. The rises in bills are such, especially for companies that were beginning to see some light after the long freeze of the pandemic, that all growth forecasts for 2022 are called into question.

Dear bills: intervention in two stages, what happens

The direction taken seems to be that of a two-stage intervention in order to immediately guarantee a new breath of fresh air for families and, above all, businesses, and then send a more structural intervention to the finish line at a later time, which yesterday all the political forces, from the Lega to Forza Italia, clamored. The crux is the will expressed by Draghi not to make a new deficit, therefore no budget variance. The bar of certain funds would have amounted to around 4 billion euros according to the Sole 24 Ore.

Draghi instead thinks according to the Press to a buffer intervention worth 5-7 billion, which should serve to avoid economic slowdowns and to give concrete help to citizens. The premier aims to downsize the requests outside the ordinance of the allies of his majority, such as Salvini, who had come to ask for 30 billion, and who are satisfied only because they think they will return to office. The available funds are certainly sufficient for the sterilization also in the next quarter of the system charges for electricity and gas, which has so far been reiterated to cushion the impact of the surge in energy prices: a first step, but not enough.

System charges are the first target, the most realistic. Faced with increases in bills, it is necessary to “lighten the fiscal and parafiscal burdens that weigh on the final energy consumption” as well as “system charges, the distorting effect of which on competition on the electricity retail market has already been The Authority has repeatedly highlighted it in reports in which it has invited the legislator to shift these charges from bills to other sources of financing “, explains Maria Tuccillo, the head of the cabinet of the Competition and Market Authority.

Against the expensive bills “it is necessary to intervene in two stages. First of all by trying to calm the effect on businesses, families, local authorities because this affects the recovery. The extent of the intervention will be decided by the government, we hope it will be an intervention of wide-ranging as Draghi said “, reiterates the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party Peppe Provenzano. However, he added, “the solution to the problem is a lower energy dependence and therefore an increase in production from renewable sources”.

We will therefore move towards a second block of longer-term measures that would meet the demands made by companies, primarily energy-intensive, such as doubling national gas production to then ensure its downstream sale to gas-hungry people at controlled prices with long-term contracts. term and the use of part of the energy currently withdrawn by the GSE to allocate it to the needs of industries in difficulty at the same withdrawal prices. The hypothesis of the possible securitization (i.e. from the postponement of the payment) of a part of the Asos component (the item which, within the charges, substantially finances the incentives for renewables) does not disappear, but all this would require a comparison with Brussels in order not to incur possible stops linked to the state aid legislation.

Who earns with skyrocketing bills?

If the funds available immediately will be over 8 billion, as someone is winding up in these hours, some of them can only come from a mini taxation of the extra profits made by renewable energy plants. As is evident, but it must be emphasized and explained to understand what is happening to our bills, there are those who are earning a lot at this stage. Based on an analysis conducted by the Reseller and Trader dell’Energia (Arte) and Assoutenti Association on Terna and Arera data and estimates based on average values ​​of production costs and sales prices, this year the extra-profits of renewables could exceed the 9 billion euros: 2.9 billion from hydroelectric, 3.9 billion from wind, 1.1 billion from geothermal, 2.5 billion from biomass and waste. Green energy is especially good for those who produce it. To benefit from these higher annual earnings would be the Italian operators most present in the production of renewable energy. Estimates range from Enel’s 4.6 billion, the national green leader, to Iren 320 million.

The Arte-Assoutenti analysis starts from Terna and Arera data on how the 116,054 GWh of energy from renewable sources produced in Italy are distributed among the operators. He then estimates the extra-profits assuming that the single national price (Pun) remains at 220 euros per MWh and that the average costs per MWh of producers are as follows: 20 euros for hydroelectricity, 60 euros for wind and photovoltaics, 30 euros for geothermal and 90 euros for biomass and waste. “With these costs – explain the associations – selling at 220 euros per MWh, the higher revenues range from 130 euros guaranteed by biomass and waste to 200 euros from hydroelectricity”.

Why is energy produced at a cost of 20 euros per MWh sold for 220 euros? It is the obsolete mechanism for forming the price of energy, where the cost of production is always related to the highest possible level, regardless of the source of production. On the Power Exchange, the price is in fact the last MWh offered to meet the demand for energy, hour by hour. The demand to use these higher earnings from state and former municipal companies to stop the bleeding and return them to companies in the next few years is gaining momentum.

“Let’s go back to extracting national gas”

Go back to extracting gas and using strategic reserves. These are two of the elements that are being discussed in the drafting of the decree to deal with expensive energy. Gilberto Pichetto, Undersecretary for Economic Development, explained this in an interview published today in Corriere della Sera. “We await the final draft (of the government decree), at this moment we are working to recover as many resources as possible to dispose of five billion, while avoiding a budget variance,” said Pichetto. “Among the measures of the decree – he continued – there could be the securitization of system charges relating to support for energy from renewable sources, but at the moment, I repeat, there is not a complete picture. There are also hypotheses both to increase national gas extraction capacity, and to resort to a new part of strategic reserves. If more gas were to be extracted, on the other hand, the condition would be created to restore strategic reserves as soon as possible. This additional production could be destined at controlled prices to the so-called energy-intensive sectors “.

The hypothesis of taxing the extraordinary profits of energy companies, with a “solidarity contribution”, benefits from broad political support, but there are difficulties in applying it. The costly VAT cut would take effect too late. It is easier then to further reduce by decree – as has already been done in part – the system charges that weigh on bills (such as the contribution for the dismantling of nuclear power plants).

In conclusion, the next aid will not be generalized, but aimed at helping the categories most in difficulty: low-income families and small businesses or businesses in particularly damaged sectors.