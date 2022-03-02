Billy Arce is out of Brighton; the Premier League club terminated the contract with the Ecuadorian | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

“Billy Arce is back”, Brighton & Hove Albion, of the Premier League, announced on their social networks on January 31, thus recovering their Ecuadorian player, whom he kept on loan in several teams in recent seasons, after signing him in 2018.

The joy, as on the previous occasion in which the arrival of Arce to that English team was publicized, did not last long. Brighton made official this Tuesday the termination of the contract with the man from Esmeralda, who will be a free player and as such will be able to manage the incorporation of him to another club.

At the end of his cycle on loan in the Quito League, last January Brighton communicated through their social networks that “the 23-year-old player will initially be linked to the U-23 team, as he goes through his own personal pre-season period ”.

‘We wish you the best’

But neither in the under-23 squad nor in the main team will there be room for Arce. David Weir, Brighton & Hove Albion development manager, reported the reason for disassociating himself from the tricolor. “Billy was looking forward to playing football regularly and at this time we can’t give him that guarantee. We wish him the best in his goal of achieving that and all the best for the future,” said Weir.

On the website of the institution, which occupies tenth place in the Premier League (33 points behind the leader Manchester City, which has 66 units), what was declared by the manager is ratified. The English team mentioned the following: “The club (Brighton & Hove Albion) has reached an agreement with Billy Arce to terminate his contract, which will allow him (the Ecuadorian) to seek opportunities elsewhere.”

“Good luck, Billy Arce”, Brighton wishes the man born on July 12, 1998 in his farewell message on the club’s official Twitter.

Good luck, Billy Maple. 🇪🇨 The club has reached an agreement to terminate his contract with him. 🤝 ✍️ @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 1, 2022

Cases of indiscipline

Arce, who emerged as a promise in Independiente del Valle, was signed in 2018 by the England team, where he did not debut. Brighton decided to transfer it to the Spanish Extremadura; in 2019 he returned to Ecuador and was on loan at Emelec and Barcelona SC.

After committing serious acts of indiscipline in the two representatives of the Shipyard (for one of them he was sentenced to a month in prison), and not performing in any of them, he joined Liga de Quito in 2020, a team with which Arce played both latest campaigns. (D)