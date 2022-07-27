Billy Crawford in Dancing with the stars: return on his love affair with Lorie

This Tuesday, July 26, TF1 formalized the presence of Billy Crawford in the casting of Dancing with the stars. The opportunity to return to the couple he formed with Lorie in the early 2000s.

On a rumba, Billy Crawford and his partner… Lorie Pester. Those who grew up in the early 2000s dream of it. But unfortunately, the ex-lovers should not cross paths on the dance floor. This Tuesday, July 26, TF1 formalized the presence of Billy Crawford in the cast of the twelfth season of Dance with the stars. Something to rekindle memories with thirty-somethings. It was in 2001 that this singer from Manila made himself known to the French public with his hit Trackin. At the same time, a certain Lorie was at the top of the charts. How to bring them closer. Especially since they are the same age. For two years, the two 20-year-olds have been inseparableeven performing together on stage and singing together say goodbye. “With Billy, we met on sets. The two of us sang and every weekend we met. Then we ended up falling in love“, remembered Lorie near PureCharts in 2021.

An idyll that has been extremely publicized. The two lovebirds regularly making the front page of teen magazines. And above all, they did not hesitate to talk about each other and their love story. “When I have doubts, when I don’t feel well and when I need advice, I call her“, thus explained Lorie to Pocket TV in 2004, before ensuring: “He gives me a lot of advice and comfort“. But this overexposure ended up making the couple falter.”The first time we came face-to-face with paparazzi, I experienced it so badly. And then I was scared. I was afraid to come out“, Lorie revealed to PureCharts. And then there was also the distance that has damaged the relationship between Lorie and Billy Crawford. Both were very busy with their respective careers, constantly on tour.

This crazy gesture Lorie made out of love for Billy Crawford

Above all, Billy Crawford did not live all year round in France. So much so that their carbon footprint has exploded. “I once flew to join my then boyfriend on the other side of the world just for 6 hours together, and I had more hours on the plane than hours spent with him“, she told in front of the cameras of I love you etc. in 2018. After two years, in 2004, Lorie Pester and Billy Crawford finally put an end to their love story. “I was very young, she was very young, that’s how it is“, analyzed Billy Crawford in the columns of Gala last March. The singer specified, however, that neither he nor she had any regrets about their past relationship.We moved on and now we live in different worlds“, he said. Married to a model and TV host, Billy Crawford is indeed the father of a 22-month-old little Amari, while Lorie Pester is the mother of a Nina who will soon be two years old as well. There is no doubt that the former candidate of Dance with the stars will not fail to appear during this edition of the TF1 dance show to give a little nod to her former lover.