Billy Idol will perform in Paraguay in September – Music

After touring the United States and before performing a series of concerts in Europe, billy idol will arrive in South America with “The Roadside Tour” in the month of September and Paraguay will be one of the stops on this tour. From Wednesday the 6th there will be an exclusive pre-sale for fans and the general sale will begin this Thursday the 7th of July through Ticketea.

Read More: Billy Idol returns with new single and music video “Bitter Taste”

The artist, whose real name is William Michael Albert Broad, began his career in 1976 with the punk band Chelsea, which he left shortly after to form Generation X with his partner Tony James, with whom they released three albums. study.

In 1981 he began his solo career, achieving great commercial success with his debut album “Billy Idol”, published the following year. The singles “Dancing with myself” and “White wedding” stand out, a song with which she also participated in the film. “The Wedding Singer” (1998), along with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

In 1984 he published “Rebel Yell”his second solo album that made him a star in the United States with songs like “Eyes without a face”, “Flesh for fantasy” and the song that gives the album its name.

Throughout his career, Billy Idol has released 16 studio albums, including the EP “The road side”, released last year with four songs. In 2021 she also presented the Christmas album “Happy Holidays”in which he adds a touch of rock and punk to classics from the New Year’s Eve party repertoire.