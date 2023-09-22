Billy Miller, Allison Loews and other famous people who fought depression

This is becoming a common thing for celebrities like alison loes Talk openly about your mental health problems and, although some have tried to highlight the issue, others have lost their battle, as was the case with Actor Billy Miller of series like ‘CSI’. Here are their stories.

billy miller

Two days after his death, the actor’s mother revealed in a statement that Miller “fought a long, difficult and courageous battle against bipolar depression.”

However, regarding the cause of his death he limited himself to saying that “the disease won the battle and he gave up his life.”

Dhanna Paola

On October 22, 2022, the singer unexpectedly canceled one of her performances in Mexico, claiming the reason was depression and anxiety.

“We are working hard for the tour, everything is going smoothly, some things are happening, others are not. But, I suffer from a lot of anxiety these days, “I don’t want to fail at anything and have an emotional breakdown in the process, and yet I try to stay strong,” the artist explained in her Instagram Stories. “I’m unearthing a lot of emotional wounds from years ago, I don’t know why.” They’re just unlocking by listening to the lyrics of a song and I suddenly start crying (…) from crying Helps heal the soul,” he highlights.

robin williams

The actor of films like ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Dad Forever’ quietly suffered from severe depression which led to his death in 2014.

Due to this condition, Robin Williams took his life on August 11, 2014. However three days later, his wife, Susan Schneider, announced that the interpreter had dementia with Lewy bodies, a degenerative disease characterized by movements, cognitive problems and depression, according to the Mayo Clinic.

alejandro sanz

On May 26, the ‘Corazon Partio’ singer revealed his mental health problems.

“Sometimes I don’t even want to be there. Literally. Just to be honest. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary noise. I know there are people who feel the same way. If it helps, I feel the same way,” he declared.

iza gonzalez

In 2015, the ‘Lola, Once Upon a Time’ actress spoke for the first time about the depression she suffered when she was 15 due to the imbalance she suffered following her father’s death.

“My whole process from the age of 15 to about 20 was very difficult for me I had a serious eating problem. It took me a long time to understand that I was going through a major depression due to the death of my father. It took a lot of hard work, but I changed my eating habits to eat healthier and be more careful with myself in all areas,” he wrote on Instagram.

Mariana Seone

In late 2022, the ‘Land of Hope’ actress (the soap opera you can watch on VIX) had to undergo emergency surgery for a thyroid tumor, which she today admits was a result of depression.

“I was depressed for a long time because of many personal and family things that I experienced. So when I cried I felt like something was pulling me in. Also when I sang for many hours, “said Mariana Seoane in ‘First Hand’ in December 2022.

eugenio derbez

In September 2022, the comedian spoke about the depression he suffered as a result of a serious accident he suffered while playing a virtual reality game.

“Yeah, it made me a little sad, to be honest. When they tell you that you will never be able to regain the activity you used to do, a lot of things go through your mind. I thought I might lose my hand Because he was going to have a shoulder replacement; It scared me, he broke his arm and shoulder into 17 pieces,” he said in “Venga la Alegría.”

alison loes

In December 2022, the ‘In the Name of Love’ actress spoke for the first time about the reasons that led her to retire from acting and in turn, the problem that she has been facing since she was 11 years old. have to do.

“I have had anxiety and clinical depression since I was a kid… when I was about 11 and retiring from my job at 16 helped me, because stress can contribute to these types of brain diseases.” Triggers the. My symptoms were, among many, not being able to look at anyone, feeling short of breath, thousands of disorganized thoughts, just wanting to sleep so I couldn’t think, migraines and a lot of body ache,” he said on Instagram.

Eduardo Yanez

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 took some toll on the actor, who revealed in an interview with People en Español that he suffered from depression when he stopped using a medication.

“By leaving it out I left my body with zero cortisone, because my body needs it. “I fell into depression and that quarantine was very special,” he expressed in 2020.

Justin Biber

The Canadian has openly shared his struggle with depression since 2019, the year he decided to take a break from his career to address his mental health.

“I am going through a difficult time and feel very isolated and strange. I always recover, so I don’t worry. “I just wanted to talk to you and ask you to pray for me,” He wrote on Instagram.

A few days ago, People magazine confirmed that Justin Bieber was receiving treatment for depression.

Demi Lovato

The singer spent three months in rehab in 2010 after suffering from eating disorders, bipolar disorder and self-harm.