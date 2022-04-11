Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus Split for Third Time as Miley’s Mom Files for Divorce E! News UK

Unfortunately, the third time isn’t always so charming. Once again, Tish Cyrus has separated from Billy Ray Cyrus, ending nearly three decades of marriage.

The old stereotype is that country music is nothing but sad songs about losing your love, your truck, and your dog. However, Billy Ray Cyrus won’t sing a happy tune for a while now that Tich Cyrus filed for divorce. Tish, 54, reportedly split from Billy Ray, 60, last week, according to TMZ, ending their nearly 30-year marriage. The mother of Miley Cyrus filed in Tennessee, according to the publication, which reports that it’s unclear why Tish decided to separate from her husband.

It’s the third time Billy Ray and Tish have split: he first filed for divorce in 2010, but called off the split soon after. In 2013, it was Tish’s turn to call the lawyers. However, after filing her case, she and Billy quickly reconciled. If this divorce holds up, at least the two won’t have to go through a messy custody battle. Although Billy Ray and Tish share five children together, the youngest – Noah Cyrus – at 22 years. This means that all of Tish and Billy Ray’s children are legal adults, saving the ex-couple the hassle of working out child support and custody schedules.

Billy Ray and Tish got married at his home in Franklin, Tennessee in 1993. Miley recreated this scene when she and Liam Hemsworth married in secret in 2018. However, the good times did not last. The couple have separated, with Liam, 32, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the newspapers. The two finalized their divorce in early 2020.

“I just went through a very public divorce that sucked,” Miley said in a September 2020 interview. “What really sucked wasn’t the fact that me and someone I loved realized that we no longer love each other as before. It’s okay, I can accept it. “I can’t accept the meanness and all this stuff. »

Recently, Miley shaded her time as a married woman. After welcoming a couple on stage during her Lollapalooza Brazil 2022, Miley wished the couple luck in their new life together. “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” she said. “Mine was a fucking disaster. »