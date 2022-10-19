Billy Ray Cyrus apparently engaged to much younger girlfriend, singer Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus sparked engagement rumors last month after his much younger girlfriend Firerose was seen wearing a diamond ring.

Now, it looks like Cyrus is indeed engaged after sharing a new photo with fans in which Firerose is seen wearing the ring again.

In the photo, the happy couple are seen smiling outside in front of the fall foliage with Firerose’s hand on Cyrus’ chest. The country star captioned the photo, “Happy Fall.”

Fans immediately began commenting on the ring, wishing the couple congratulations on apparently getting engaged.

A representative for Cyrus had “no comment” when contacted by Fox News Digital.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, announced their separation in April. Five months later, Billy Ray was dating Australian singer-songwriter Firerose.

“They’ve been dating for a little while,” a source told People magazine in September. “They bonded working together on music. It is what it is. He and Tish were done before he started dating her.”

At the time, the couple first sparked engagement rumors when Firerose was seen wearing the same diamond ring. “The world is a better place with you. Happy birthday Billy,” she captioned an Instagram selfie with Cyrus on her birthday, seemingly confirming their relationship.