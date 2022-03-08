Bimbo dies of thirst in Mariupol, the drama of the war: “Russian torture, they cut off supplies”

A child died of thirst to Mariupol after the Russians have “deliberately cut off water and food supplies as well as electricity“. This is the very heavy accusation made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on the Telegram channel in which he denounces the “torture”Of the military troops of Moscow despite the respite announced for “humanitarian purposes”.

“For the first time since the Second World War, a child died dehydrated“In Mariupol – which has about 300 thousand inhabitants – where the population” has been surrounded and blocked “by the Russian armed forces, Zelensky stresses. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the Russian army of violating the ceasefire a Mariupolbombing the humanitarian corridor of Zaporizhzhia which should allow civilians to safely leave the southern city overlooking the Black Sea. Bombing, before the announced truce, also in Sumy with a toll of 21 civilians, including 2 children, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Since the beginning of the conflict, at least 41 minors have lost their lives, according to reports from the government of Kiev. It is the drama of war and civilian casualties, the number of which is increasing day by day even if the official figure, reported by the UN, is very approximate. According to the United Nations, in fact, the collateral victims of the conflict caused by the Russian invasion on 24 February last there are at least 474, including 29 children. The injured civilians are 861 civilians. According to the UN, however, the real figures could be much higher, particularly in government-controlled territories where the number of victims has not yet been officially confirmed.

“This – we read in a note from the UN – concerns for example the cities of Volnovakha, Volnovakha and Izium, where there are reports that hundreds of civilians killed have not been included in the official statistics”. In the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the United Nations has so far recorded 96 people killed and 449 injured. “Most of the civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons, in particular by bombing with heavy artillery, rockets, missiles and air strikes,” the statement concluded.

In Ukraine, there are about 100,000 orphaned children living in 600 institutions across the country. They were left without mum and dad, because maybe they died in a country where there has been war in some regions for 8 years, or they were abandoned because maybe they were too poor to be able to support them. A drama within a drama.

Ciro Cuozzo