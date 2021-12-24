Bimbo digs in the garden and finds a Ferrari Dino

It would seem that he who seeks finds. But in this case, luck smiled without even the child being the protagonist fully aware of it. The one that comes from California – from West Athens, to be precise – it is a story with surreal features that also hides a mystery. We have to go back in time, and get to 1978, when a child finds an authentic treasure in his hands. Digging into the soil of his garden, just for fun, the little boy unearthed a car that had been buried a few steps from home.

An unpublished discovery in itself if it weren’t for the fact that the car was not just any four-wheeler, but even a Ferrari Dino 246 GTS. Stuff to drive motor enthusiasts crazy and curious to puzzle: how could that Italian supercar be over buried in an anonymous piece of land? Its story, even before its discovery, seems to come out of a Hollywood film.

The car, before disappearing from the radar, was owned by the wife of Rosendo Cruz, a plumber who had bought the Ferrari in dealership plus a vogue of the time. In 1974, the quattroruote was at the center of a first mysterious intertwining. The Cruz couple, in fact, denounced the theft at the exit of a place where he had just celebrated his anniversary. Yet, immediately, some inconsistency emerged to the point that rumors insinuated that it was a scam.

The two spouses would, in fact, staged the theft to pocket the insurance money. How did it turn out? The Ferrari Dino 246 GTS was not found and the Cruzes were given the expected insurance premium. But the story took an unexpected turn a few years later, in 1978, when the child found it underground. At that point, however, the owners no longer wanted it and the car was auctioned ending up in the hands of a real estate agent.

Just as the man was agreeing on the restoration, thecurrent owner Ben Howard offered to buy it for $ 9,000. Once the deal was reached, the mystery supercar was refurbished and still drives the length and breadth of the LA hills today.