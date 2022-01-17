Bimota: a new unconventional project – News

A stone thrown into the calm waters of a pond. It is the result of a post published by Bimota on their social channels: an image-riddle with the short message “New year … new project! #therevolutioncontinues “.

The photo shows a double overlapping link which has nothing to do with a traditional suspension. It might have to do with a structure a quadrilateral deformable, and from here many possibilities open up, or with the articulation of swingarm swinging front.

Many doubts and few certainties, the effect of a stone in the pond was there.

Conjectures can be groped by finding patents filed by Kawasaki, like the one you see above, or the other one you find below and whose publication dates back to a period following the entry into the property of the Rimini company, but which concerns a front end with double wheel similar to the one glimpsed on the Kawasaki Concept-J of 2013.

In any case, although all the major manufacturers have shown multi-wheel prototypes (Yamaha has been selling the Niken), it should be remembered that Bimota has its history in the development of advanced chassis, of which the Thesis it is the most striking and well-known example but it is not the only one.

And if the promise of something new comes from the men of the engineer Marconi, you can be sure that you will not be disappointed.

We look forward to the next developments …