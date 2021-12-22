Bimota KB4: arrives in Japan and reveals its price – News

A few days ago Kawasaki Motors Japan has signed an exclusive import agreement for motorbikes in Japan Bimota. On the occasion, he communicated the price of the KB4 which was officially unveiled at EICMA after it had been glimpsed a few times in the track and road tests.

With an aesthetic that has references to Bimota’s past, the KB4 mounts the four-cylinder Kawasaki of 1,043 cc and 142 horsepower at 10,000 rpm already in use by the Ninja 1000SX, an engine considered consistent with the character of a non-extreme sports car.

Original, and here is the influence of Pierluigi Marconi with its past in Benelli as well as in Bimota, the positioning of the radiator cooling between the saddle and the rear wheel which it also influences the style of the bike with the important air intakes on the sides of the fairing.

The frame is a steel trellis with aluminum alloy swingarm attachment plates machined from solid, the suspensions adopt the fork Öhlins FG R&T 43 NIX30 with 130 mm travel the Öhlins TTX 36 monoshock with 122 mm travel (the aluminum alloy swingarm is machined from solid). The wheelbase is contained in 1390 mm and the dry weight is declared in 189 kg.

Kawasaki controls 49.9% of the Bimota ownership and contributes to the technical development of its models, which are designed and assembled at Rimini.

The price communicated in Japan is 4,378,000 yen, that is 34,000 euros, a quotation that has to do with production artisanal, as well as with exclusivity, and which is positioned in the high-end of sports cars.

Where the KB4, although different in setting, finds strong competition in terms of content and performance.