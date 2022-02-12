Binance, $ 1 billion in Secure Asset Funds

To safeguard the security of its users’ accounts from hacker attacks, the largest exchange in the world, Binancein July 2018 had established a specific guarantee fund, the Secure Asset Funds, that a few days ago would have exceeded $ 1 billion in value.

Secure Asset Funds, so Binance protects users

The fund was fueled by a portion of the fees the exchange earns from its users’ transactions.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Founder and CEO of Binance, has declared to comment on this important milestone achieved by the company which:

“At Binance we have always said ‘funds are safe’, and today the size of the Binance Secure Asset Fund serves as an effective safeguard and protection for users from such unlikely problems. Together with our state-of-the-art security, we are confident that our users’ interests are well protected ”.

CZ, who has always been very attentive to the issue of transparency, trust and safety of its users, after the severe attack of 2019 who stole $ 41 million worth of Bitcoin from the exchange, added:

“Transparency is an important element in building trust, which is why we are publishing the address of our portfolio of insurance funds. We call on all centralized exchanges to do the same as it will benefit the entire ecosystem and demonstrate to governments, regulators and key stakeholders our collective commitment to upholding trust, integrity and transparency in the crypto ecosystem. “.

Ransomware in 2021

According to the IT consulting firm Chainalysis, in 2021 they would have paidthe roughly $ 600 million for ransomware, i.e. ransom payment due to data theft by hacker attacks. The still incomplete figure would be lower than that of 2020 in which the figure amounted to over 692 million dollars. But analysts at the company said it will likely be much higher than in 2020 eventually.

The report reads:

“Anecdotal evidence, in addition to ransomware revenues in the first half of 2021 surpassing those of the first half of 2020, suggests that 2021 will ultimately prove to be an even bigger year for ransomware.”

Binance invests in Forbes

In the meantime always Binance announced a few days ago a substantial $ 200 million investment in Forbes, one of the most authoritative and ancient world finance journals, founded 104 years ago.

#Binance is taking a $ 200 million stake in @Forbes. “This is the first step into a marketplace that has really high potential when it comes to adoption of Web 3.0 based tools” https://t.co/mDIRMHC4dT – Binance (@binance) February 10, 2022

The new investment should lead the company to go public after the merger with an SPAC, e Binance is expected to become the new company’s second largest shareholder.

According to experts, this move by Zhao represents a step towards the development of contents to be carried out in the Web 3.0 project., As stated by the company’s CEO.