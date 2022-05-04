Binance adds a case from Venezuela to the list of users who lose access to their bitcoins

Key facts: The blocking occurred 15 days ago and the support does not give an explanation of the reason, says the user.

Another user blocked seven months ago shows that Binance told him that he suffered a theft.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance blocks the account of yet another user in Latin America. This time in Venezuela, as reported by the affected person to CriptoNoticias, desperate for having lost access to his funds.

The user from Venezuela, whose identity we will keep private, said that Binance blocked his account more than fifteen days ago without giving him an explanation of the reason. “What bothers the most is the way they take the situation. They do not give a clear answer, nor how long I will be in this situation », she expressed.

“Every time I ask support for help, they just say that they already gave me the information they could give me (I don’t know which one),” he commented without understanding why the block was happening. “They just say the account is under review and I can’t do anything about it,” she added.

“They do not ask me for any document or anything to clarify the review. I am open to any question that Binance has regarding my account, but they do not ask me or say anything,” he said. A case similar to the one experienced by a group of users of the platform in Colombia for more than seven months, which has been reported by CriptoNoticias with each advance. Also, from the media we contacted the company to find out why this is and we have not had a response so far.

Blocked Binance in Colombia still without access to their bitcoins for seven months

The previous month Binance unlocked for a limited time the accounts of some Colombian users that it had kept blocked since September 2021, as reported by those involved to CriptoNoticias. This in order that they can withdraw their cryptocurrencies before deactivating their wallets permanently. However, upon entering, those affected realized that not all of their funds were there, so they complained to customer service.

In response, support told them that their cases were under review and they couldn’t give them any more information at the moment. Something that filled their concern since the limited time they were given to withdraw their incomplete funds has already ended. Which is why, by insisting, one of them managed to get it unlocked again for one more term. But without success because he found the wallet again without the total of the funds that he stored there in bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), dogecoin (DOGE) and tether (USDT), according to what he said.

Given this, in a new communication, Binance told the user that if he did not withdraw his cryptocurrencies missing (something impossible because they had blocked it), then they were stolen. Reason for which they recommended him to notify the police, although they warned him that there was no way to recover them.

“Those from Binance came out with the maxim that they had stolen my funds and I told them: ‘well, you stole them from me because the account was blocked.’ And they did what was not with them and they would tell me the same thing », said the affected person regarding his last contact with the support, with which he did not get a solution.

Binance told the user that if he did not withdraw the rest of his missing funds (which is impossible because he had been blocked), then they were stolen. Source: Affected..

Seven months earlier, when he began his blockade, he had been told, along with the rest of those affected in Colombia, that their funds had been frozen by a police investigation of money laundering. Something that the exchange was obliged to do by a precautionary measure, as explained by the consulted lawyer Paula Bermúdez. Which is why they told users to contact the police that issued the court order, an entity they say never responded to their messages.

Without receiving an answer about what is happening, or space to prove the legality of the funds they had, the Colombians who lost their cryptocurrencies continue their legal action against the company. A situation that, added to the recent blockade in Venezuela without explanation of the reason, raises concern among the community using Binance.