Binance and Animoca invest 200 million | BSC gaming fund

Although the market situation is what it is – as we have extensively described in our special, there are those who continue to believe in the future of several of the new niches that are being created on the market.

Binance, as part of a broader investment program than we will see today, has decided to invest together with Animoca Brands beyond 200 million dollars, for the development of titles on its reference chain, namely the Binance Smart Chain.

BSC is starting to get serious

A good sign in particular for Binance Coin – which we can find from eToro – go here to get the free demo account with auto trading investment tool – intermediary who is the best among those who offer this interesting token – which is among other things within a process of burnvery important.

With eToro we can have one available advanced platform which allows us to analyze with top tools the short-term trend, or to turn to fintech operational tools such as the CopyTrader – to trade by copying others – oi CopyPortfolios to invest in multiple cryptocurrencies with a single stock. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

1 billion total fund – we start with 100 + 100 million

There Binance Smart Chain will have on the whole available 1 billion dollars, as was announced just a few months ago, to be precise in October. This first investment will be 100 million from the side of Binance and of 100 million from Animoca Brands, already very popular brand in the field of video games and one of the ideal partners in our opinion for this type of development within the world of gaming on blockchain.

What will these funds be used for? To go and guarantee development to projects in the embryonic stage, which will use the Binance blockchain as a substrate. An important boost for the use of the chain and also of the token connected to it, that is Binance Coin. A move that should appeal to anyone who has invested in Binance Coin, because it will also be from this type of tools And initiatives which will pass the growth of the sector and specifically of the ecosystem $ BNB.

Soon other initiatives

There will also be new ones initiatives of this type, given that the endowment of Binance Smart Chain it is still largely unused. The undeclared goal is to bring about blockchain games that are able to compete with high-end commercial products.

Of course, there will still be a long way to go – and we are by no means certain that it will succeed in the short term, but also given the enormous Gala investments, those of $ AXS And The Sandbox, it seems clear to us direction that the fund is taking. A very important step forward – for a revolution that will decentralize gaming experiences, especially those in modality metaverse.

What a time to be alive – the Americans would say. And we are also looking forward to playing what will be produced with these important funding from Animoca Brands And Binance.