Binance and anti-money laundering, CZ rejects the allegations

Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao they ended up in the eye of the storm again for a Reuters article for the anti-money laundering procedures seguite from the exchange. “FUD” was CZ’s comment on the news reported by the agency.

Anti-money laundering, the accusations made against Binance

It all starts with an article by Reuters according to which Binance would have weak controls on its customers as regards the anti-money laundering regulations. In addition, it would not have a real registered office and this means that it is not clear which licenses Binance must have to operate.

It is known for sure that after the restrictions imposed by China in 2018, Binance had to move from the country where it was born, and CZ initially opted for Malta. But currently Malta is not the headquarters of the exchange, because the island would have had very strict anti-money laundering regulations or at least that’s what Reuters claims.

Reporting testimonies from former Binance employees and former partners, the article argues that Binance allegedly withheld information from authorities, ch the same employees would have said concerned about mild KYC procedures, that the exchange would continue to procure customers in countries with a high risk of money laundering, like Russia and Ukraine, against the advice of its own compliance department. One of the most serious events reported, cites the German police who allegedly set their sights on Binance on at least a couple of occasions precisely because of suspicious transactions, one of which is attributed to a Islamic bomber accused of killing 4 people in Vienna in November 2020. There is to jump from the chair.

The same article also reports words from Binance representatives who instead argue that what is represented is partial.

CZ’s answer

Changpeng Zhao he retorted harshly, via Twitter:

FUD. Journalists talking to people who were let go from Binance and partners that didn’t work out trying to smear us. We are focused on anti-money laundering, transparent and welcome regulation. Action speaks louder than words. Thank you for your unwavering support! 🙏 – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) January 21, 2022

“FUD. Reporters talking to people who got fired by Binance and partners who didn’t work, trying to slander us. We are focused on anti-money laundering, transparent and welcome regulation. Action speaks louder than words. Thank you for your unwavering support! ”

FUD is an acronym that stands for Fear, uncertainty, and doubt (fear, uncertainty and doubt) and indicates the tendency to spreading false information, often to generate fear.

Arguably, the Binance CEO’s argument is that Reuters pulled over partial information for the purpose of discrediting Binance and with it the entire crypto sector, which is often (still) described by the mainstream media as an area where dirty money circulates, as if crime was not supported even with dollars and checking accounts.

This is probably what indignant not only the CEO of Binance but also a community that instead seems to give him a lot of trust, as is evident in the messages arrived on Twitter that push CZ not to give up. Why Binance can be stopped, but the progress brought about by cryptocurrencies cannot be formed, is the thesis of many.

The attack in Vienna

However, the part relating to i The exchange’s ties to the bomber who killed 4 people in Vienna in November 2020.

Reuters claims that German police have asked Binance for information on transactions carried out by two people suspected of assisting the attacker, also carrying out cryptocurrency transactions with Binance. Reuters was unable to say how Binance responded to the German police. CZ took care of unraveling the mystery once again via Twitter:

A suspected bad guy creates an account with a bank and a crypto exchange. The bank is ok, the crypto exchange is bad. Binance uses the same or stronger AML tools as banks. Binance helps all law enforcement agencies world wide with their cases. We get many thank you letters. 🙏 – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) January 22, 2022

“A bad suspect creates an account with a bank and a cryptocurrency exchange. The bank is ok, the cryptocurrency exchange is bad. Binance uses the same or stronger AML tools as banks. Binance helps all law enforcement agencies around the world in their cases. We receive many letters of thanks “

In fact, Reuters itself reported that the money transited on Binance came from a bank account (and it could not be otherwise). But the narrative has it that therethe bank is good and the exchange is bad.

Binance and regulation

Binance has actually repeatedly proven that collaborate with the authorities in cases of illicit use of the exchange. As well as working with the authorities to comply with the regulations. Also for this reason, the main platform accessible from the binance.com site cannot be used in some jurisdictions which instead have a dedicated platform. Eg The US and Turkey have Binance US and Binance TR respectively, designed just to comply with the laws of the two countries.

Binance has also come to suspend some instruments deemed non-compliant with the law, as happened for the stock token.

Changpeng Zhao himself admitted that in the 4-year life of the exchange, born in 2017, Mistakes have probably been made, but Binance wants to cooperate with the authorities and indeed it is certain that it will be regulation to make the sector flourish. Regulation, in fact, this unknown.