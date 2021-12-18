Binance and FTX in the race to become a sponsor of FC Barcelona

Source: AdobeStock / Анастасия Маленко

According to a new report, two major cryptocurrency exchanges – Binance And FTX – are preparing to compete in a battle, to become the sponsor main of the sweater of the soccer giant FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona and cryptocurrencies

The links between the club and the cryptocurrencies they are already substantial. The current sponsor of the Catalan club is Rakuten, a heavyweight in Japanese e-commerce, which has its own national cryptocurrency exchange branch.

The club, like so many others, has a fan token. Some of its former players have publicly approved cryptocurrencies through partnership agreements.

Eg, Lionel Messi, who recently left the club for French rival Paris Saint Germain (PSG), made headlines in the cryptocurrency world when part of his membership fee for the French team was paid in cryptocurrencies.

Binance’s ties run deeper with two other former stars: Andres Iniesta (now in Japan) e Luis Suarez (now with Atletico Madrid). The former recently used Twitter to advertise their partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange.

That post, however, immediately got him in trouble with Spanish regulation National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), which he replied taking it in charge on the same social media platform, warning him that crypto assets are “unregulated products” with “significant risks”.

Suarez, meanwhile, spent much of November telling his Twitter followers (all around 17 million) how “easy” it is to manage their cryptocurrency wallets with Binance.

Additionally, Binance listed the Barcelona fan token in April this year, debuting it with a special launch offer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rakuten is keen to renew its agreement, which expires in June 2022, but “the two most developed and advanced offers” are from Binance and FTX.

The media noted that an EFE report claimed that two other offers have already been rejected and that one of them came from an unnamed “Middle East-based cryptocurrency company”.

The CNMV has been unwilling to consider cryptocurrency-related advertising in the past and may reject the idea of ​​allowing one of the world’s largest teams to take the field with t-shirts with cryptocurrency-related logos.

However, the media suggested that exchanges could get around the problem by advertising other (non-crypto) services on the team’s jersey, rather than their core businesses.

The same media said that Barcelona are holding out for an offer of 67 million dollars. The existing deal with Rakuten is believed to have brought the Japanese company back to over $ 62.3 million.

Other crypto deals

The links between Barcelona and cryptocurrencies do not end there. The same media said a smaller sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency firm Chiliz and its non-fungible token project (NFT) had already been finalized. partners.com – and the club was waiting for the opportune moment to make the news official.

Cryptonews.com previously reported interest from cryptocurrency companies and it appears possible deals were discussed in the summer of this year. Toni Freixa, one of the main candidates in FC Barcelona’s presidential race, had even said he had agreed in March on an agreement in principle with a Hong Kong-based token exchange. However, the deal appears to have completely failed after Freixa lost the election for current president Joan Laporta.

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

____

To know more:

– FC Barcelona Presidential Election Gets A USD 72M Crypto Twist

– FC Barcelona Is Said to Be Talking to Crypto Firms about Shirt Sponsorship

– NBA, MLB, E-sports and now Bündchen and Brady join the FTX marketing team

– Binance Must Intensify AML Compliance For Paris Expansion – French Regulator

– Crypto.com signs 700 million deal with Los Angeles arena

– Bybit Becomes Esports Team NAVI’s Official Crypto Platform for 3 Years