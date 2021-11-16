Binance and Huobi Make Changes to Their Offerings in China

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance and the Huobi trading platform will make some changes to the services offered in China, after yet another ban raised by the Asian country.

Binance will limit its services in Singapore

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced that it is making changes to its offerings in Singapore. This latest development comes as the digital asset exchange continues to change its policies to ensure they are in line with regulatory requirements.

In a post on its official blog, Binance said that as of the time of publication, users residing in Singapore would no longer be able to access certain features. Some of these features include buying cryptocurrencies through fiat channels, fiat deposit services, spot cryptocurrency trading, and liquid swaps.

The exchange said it made this decision after evaluating its offerings and services in Singapore.

Additionally, Singapore-based Binance users were asked to stop all related operations, withdraw fiat assets, and redeem tokens by Wednesday to avoid potential trade disputes. Binance said it intends to put in place a sustainable ecosystem around blockchain technology and digital assets.

Binance could adopt similar changes in other parts of the world

The cryptocurrency exchange has made huge changes to the way it operates in various parts of the world. In recent months, Binance has had to stop its derivatives trading services in Hong Kong, Europe, the UK and other territories.

Due to increasing regulatory pressure on Binance and other cryptocurrency exchanges, there are likely to be other similar moves in other parts of the world.

BNB, the native currency of the Binance exchange, has risen by more than 2% in the past few hours. The rally comes as the broader cryptocurrency market begins to recover from a recent dip. At the time of writing, BNB is trading at $ 349 per coin.

If the rally continues, BNB could rise above $ 350 per coin over the next few hours and / or days.

Huobi stops registering new users based in China

Huobi Global, a leading cryptocurrency exchange targeting mainland China customers, announced that, as required by regulatory policies issued by the Chinese government, it has decided to stop account registration for new users in mainland China from September 24 and will gradually retire existing user accounts in the region by December 31.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and other national authorities recently released a document that clearly identified business activities related to virtual currency as illegal financial practices.

Furthermore, while virtual foreign currency exchanges provide services to Chinese residents over the Internet, they are also an illegal financial activity. Financial institutions and non-bank payment institutions are prohibited from offering services for commercial activities related to virtual currency.

As part of the nation’s efforts to conserve energy and reduce carbon emissions, China’s Development and Reform Commission and other authorities on September 24 issued a warning to intensify crackdown on virtual currency mining.

According to the notice, virtual currency mining refers to the process of computing and producing virtual currency through special “mining machines”. Virtual currency mining is energy-intensive, produces high carbon emissions and contributes little to the economy, authorities argue, adding that the industry’s ability to drive industrial development and scientific and technological progress is limited.

Furthermore, the risks deriving from the production and trading of virtual currency are becoming more and more important and their blind development has negative effects on high quality economic and social development, energy saving and emission reduction.

Binance and Huobi operate the world’s first and second largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, respectively. Both of them adjusted their business operations to meet Chinese government requirements after regulators issued the warning.