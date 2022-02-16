Binance and Marco Montemagno live to talk about NFT

NFTs have actually exploded as a trend in the last year, even if as an idea they were born some time ago. In the face of this, there is a lot of speculation on the most disparate projects, without then easily understanding whether or not there is an intrinsic value on the various non-fungible tokens that are created.

Various companies in the crypto field are moving on this juncture after the explosion of the trend of dedicated marketplaces where today it is possible to sell NFT minted on multiple blockchains, obviously starting from the Ethereum reference. From the training point of view, some exchanges offer dedicated content, such as the one just released on Instagram by the country manager of Binance Italia live with Marco Montemagno.

Live NFT with Marco Montemagno

We try to make an overview of the instrument and what it symbolizes. The market is currently trending and in some cases there are NFTs that are purchased for speculative purposes only with the risk of not seeing other users who attribute a monetary value at least equal to the purchase one.

The live is accessible at this link and contains about 30 minutes of training and explanations on the subject, starting from a simple and accessible language even for beginners. The crypto path can start from an exchange first, to begin to understand and experiment, perhaps with the training section of a platform like Binance.

The landing on the NFT market must arrive later in its path, perhaps after a phase of concrete study to understand what it is and why there may or may not be a value in a given non-fungible token. There is also a lot of attention on the subject from a metaverse perspective, but we are still in its infancy and there will be development opportunities in the near future.

