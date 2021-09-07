Binance and suspended transfers: the alternatives

It’s been two months since Binance suspended euro bank transfers to allow cryptocurrency trading on its platform.

While the decision should have been only temporary, in fact, the blockade is continuing.

The suspended transfers and Binance’s problems with the European authorities

The decision was communicated to users last weekor July 7, via mail. It states that:

“Due to events beyond our control, we are temporarily suspending EUR deposits via SEPA bank transfers”

It’s still:

“We are working hard to find a solution with our partners and we thank you for your patience.”

This decision probably stemmed from a series of issues Binance was having with several European countries. In reality, the interruption of wire transfers has not stopped the platform’s problems with regulators.

In fact, the warning from the Italian Consob, and of central bank of the Netherlands.

In the meantime, Binance had already run for cover, suspending some services such as the stock token and the derivatives trading.

The exchange in recent months has made it known on several occasions that it is committed to adapting to the various regulations of the countries in which it operates.

The CEO Changpeng Zhao he is in fact convinced that regulation will grow the cryptocurrency sector.

In the meantime, however, users who deposited funds with euro transfers are still waiting for a solution.

The internal alternatives

In fact it is still possible deposit euros by debit and credit card.

Entering your own Binance accountby clicking on the section Fiat and Spot and then on Deposit, you can choose the currency and the card transfer method (Visa and Mastercard circuits are supported).

Or you can make purchases of cryptocurrencies by paying on the spot directly by credit card. In this case, just go to the section Buy Crypto, choose the cryptocurrency to buy and select a credit or debit card as a means of payment.

The other exchanges that allow deposits via SEPA

Those who remain faithful to the bank deposit for trading activities, at least for the moment, have had to abandon Binance.

Without claiming to be exhaustive, other crypto exchanges allow the deposit of euros via bank transfer. Between these:

Coinbase . Based in the United States, it is considered to be one of the largest exchanges in the world, with multiple payment methods. However, it has a serious problem represented by the cost of commissions, which is certainly not convenient.

Crypto.com. This exchange is proving to be increasingly popular thanks to partnerships with the world of sport, ease of use and low commission costs;

eToro . This platform is establishing itself as one of the leading financial brokers. It is not only dedicated to cryptocurrencies but also to traditional finance.

Bitpanda . European exchange based in Austria, it boasts low commission costs and ease of use.

Conclusions

Ultimately, those who are orphans of deposits via a current account on Binance have alternative methods they can rely on. However the crypto community continues to wonder when this feature will be reactivated.

No official comments are currently filtering out from Binance. Right now, the platform’s priority is to be compliance with regulations, before being able to offer the suspended services again.