Binance announces support for Polkadot parachain auction

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally in terms of trading volumes, has announced that it will support Polkadot’s parachain auction. This is the latest demonstration of support Binance has shown the Polkadot network, which uses a sharding technique to increase scalability.

In Friday’s announcement, Binance said it would launch the Polkadot Parachain slot auction, which is expected to start in November. The exchange also said it would provide more details on this event. “A separate announcement will be posted with more details. Stay tuned for upcoming initiatives ”, reads the announcement.

Polka dot parachain rod

The Polkadot parachain auction is an event that stirs the buzz surrounding the Polkadot blockchain. Parachains are top-level blockchains that can operate simultaneously and can transmit data between them.

By integrating these parachains, Polkadot will introduce a multi-chain architecture that will bring together different blockchain networks into the Polkadot network. With this protocol, other top-level blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum will connect to the Polkadot ecosystem and work together as one large network.

These parachains also bring interoperability as they allow different blockchains to share data, which increases the efficiency of the entire crypto space. In the coming years, Polkadot hopes these parachains will bring interoperability between DLT networks.

Parachains have been in development for over five years. However, they were being tested on Kusama, which is Polkadot’s canary network. In June, Polkadot released the first parachain slot on the Kusama network. Since then, around 11 parachain slots have been auctioned, which has boosted the network’s activities.

Polkadot parachain auctions cause DOT prices to surge

The success of the parachain tests deployed on the Kusama canary network will be used to determine if the upcoming Polkadot parachain auction will be a success. The code of the parachain Polkadot has already been developed and is now ready. The auctions are expected to start on November 11, 2021.

The first slot of these parachain auctions will last approximately five weeks, during which time an auction will be held every week. Additionally, each auction will have one parachain slot for 96 weeks.

Polkadot’s native token, DOT, took part in a major bullish rally following the announcement of these parachain auctions. After the parachain auction date was announced last Wednesday, Polkadot (DOT / USD) rallied over 19% and hit a high of $ 43.6 on the same day. However, the coin was unable to hold these highs and instead dropped slightly to $ 42, according to CoinGecko.