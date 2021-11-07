Binance becomes sponsor of PORTO FC and launches its new cryptocurrency!

Another month, another launchpad! Scheduled for November 16, this time it will consist of the launch of the brand new cryptocurrency linked to the Porto FC football team. The initiative is the result of the new sponsorship agreement signed between Binance and the Portuguese football club Porto FC.

No doubt about it: the holders of BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance, have something to rejoice in the last few months. Launchpad events follow one another at an unprecedented pace and crumble record after record in terms of upward numbers. All of this has triggered a new violent – and well deserved – rise in the BNB cryptocurrency. We are talking about over 90% in a month and a half. The new event, scheduled for November 16, will feature the PORTO cryptocurrency. As you can guess, it is a token fan of the Portuguese football team whose players will soon wear jerseys with the Binance logo. Historically, these launchpad events have always been a hit. The latest launchpad featuring the LAZIO token, marked an increase of 10,000% a few seconds after launch. The dynamics will be the same this time too, so we believe it is legitimate to be optimistic.

What is the new PORTO fan token

With fan tokens, investors can access exclusive content and participate in other activities proposed by their favorite team. Mostly, fan token holders can also vote on decisions (mostly of minor importance at the moment) related to their clubs.

These fan tokens have so far been created by a crypto platform called Socios. Quoting directly from the Socios website, fan tokens “give you the status of a true influencer. Come forward and help your team make the right decisions by voting on all their official polls… ”Other Italian teams such as Juventus, Inter and Milan also have their fan tokens. Like other small-cap cryptocurrencies, fan tokens are extremely volatile assets and have very little history. Therefore, investing in these instruments requires caution and may not make sense in most cases.

Here are some launch details provided by Binance:

Token name: FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO)

Launchpad Hard Cap: 4,000,000 USD

Hard Cap per user: 10,000 USD (10,000 PORTO)



Total Token Supply: 40,000,000 PORT

Total Tokens allocated for the Binance Launchpad: 4,000,000 PORTO (10% of the total supply)

Public Sale Token Price: 1 PORT = 1 USD (BNB price will be determined at the time of subscription on November 16th)



Token Sale Format: Subscription

Supported Sessions: BNB only

READ ALSO >> The LAZIO launchpad was a record! + 10,000% at launch

How to participate in the PORTO Launchpad on November 16th on Binance

First, to participate, you must have a verified Binance account and be an investor in BNB, Binance’s cryptocurrency. Once these two essential conditions are met, we can take part in the next Launchpad!

From 6 to 16 November

Binance will calculate the BNBs we hold every hour from this date. On the day of the launch, November 16, the average of the BNBs we have held in these 10 days will be calculated.

November 16

From 8:00, for 4 hours, it will be possible to subscribe the BNB you want to use (the maximum amount is equal to the average calculated as indicated above).

At 12 noon, we will know how many of our BNBs will be exchanged for the new cryptocurrency at the introductory price. It is impossible to know our allocation in advance. To get an idea, in the last edition for each subscribed BNB about $ 0.42 was allocated in the new cryptocurrency. A few seconds after the launch, the LAZIO token had grown by about $ 10,000.

At 13:00 we will receive the new cryptocurrency in our wallet, PORTO, in the quantity determined by the previous points.

The listing time is not certain, but normally at 14:00 the exchanges begin. We will then be able to freely sell our Lazio cryptocurrency.

In the past editions, the initial value has jumped by a few thousand percentage points a few seconds after launch. It is easy to predict that once again there will be fireworks. However, we recommend extreme caution as past performance is not a sure indicator of future returns. In any case, this launch system has now been tested for over 20 editions and we can call ourselves optimistic.

Good fun!

What is reported in the article is in no way intended as financial advice. We remind you that investing in cryptocurrencies always exposes you to the risk of loss, even in full, of the invested capital. Always do your research before investing.