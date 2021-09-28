Binance blocks fiat deposits and crypto spot trading for Singapore users

Binance has announced new changes to its crypto trading services for clients in Singapore.

According to a statement published on Monday by the exchange, Singapore residents will no longer be able to access certain features on the Binance.com website.

Singapore Binance users will no longer have access to fiat deposits, cryptocurrency spot trading, liquid swaps and crypto purchases via fiat channels on the website. “We will restrict Singapore users in compliance with Regulated Payments Services and in line with our commitment to compliance,Added the statement.

Under the new directive, Binance users in Singapore were urged to cease all related activities mentioned in the announcement, and to withdraw their fiat and crypto assets to avoid any litigation.

Monday’s announcement is the most recent restriction imposed by Binance on its customers in Singapore. As Cointelegraph previously reported, Binance initially withdrew some of its product offerings in the city-state.

With its first measure, the large crypto exchange blocked Singapore dollar-denominated crypto trading pairs following warnings from the Monetary Authority of Singapore that the platform violated local payment laws. A similar action was taken in South Korea in August, suspending won-denominated trading.

Additionally, Binance now blocks users in Singapore from downloading its mobile app from the Play Store and App Store.

Binance has seen significant regulatory scrutiny in many jurisdictions around the world. Later, the exchange was forced to block some of its services in several countries.

A few days ago, Binance announced that it will suspend crypto futures and options trading in Australia, giving users in the country 90 days to close their positions.

The company sought to address the regulatory situation by strengthening its compliance protocols for customer identification.

Meanwhile, CEO Changpeng Zhao said the company plans to comply with regulatory requirements, also announcing public listing plans by 2024 for Binance.US, the US branch of the exchange.