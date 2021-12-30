Binance buys the remainder of Swipe

Period of great maneuvers from Binance. After confirmed its commitment in France, the group also bought the remainder of the Swipe actions, an innovative protocol in the connection between the world crypto and classic payment cards.

Binance already in 2020 it had acquired important shares of the group, becoming today the almost total owner – and in any case with a large majority stake. Good new also for Swipe, whose token at the release of the news, it recorded a great growth.

Bull run for $ SXP – Analysis and in-depth analysis

Instant bull run for $ SXP that despite the short fix can be a good entry point for the token.



Binance ace takes it all: bought the rest of the shares in Swipe

The news is of the important ones, given that it also shows a financial liveliness of Binance, a group that is taking advantage of what has been collected in the 2021 to further strengthen his position. Today’s news concerns the purchase of the remaining shares of Swipe, a system that allows companies and companies to issue cards, physical and virtual, connected to the Visa and Mastercard circuits on one side and on the other to the world of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, but also how Binance Coin.

System that is tempting to many, which has its own blockchain and also of a own token, $ SXP precisely, that at the announcement of the entry of Binance for the entirety of the capital it shot up towards i $ 2, only to be the subject of a short fix.

It will be the task of Binance, as stated by the group itself, to work to ensure that the limitations deriving from regulatory problems in different countries are removed. A next step to make Swipe a truly ubiquitous service, which at least for now should not be fully integrated as it is offered by Binance directly.

The underlying system Swipe – but here we are in the field of guesswork – it can also be used for the tokenization of other assets – something that, however, at least for the moment should not be in the most direct objectives of Binance. System which is, among other things, also equipped with a ADM.

A year of great acquisitions for Binance

Binance continues to acquire outside companies, which it did a few weeks ago also for private purses in Singapore and other types of companies that make it possible to broaden the scope, services offered and penetrate the most interesting markets.

Movements more than justified for a group which is the first in the world for transactions – and for commissions collected – which despite a certain aversion on the part of regulators continues to expand one’s reach on the market.

The 2022 it could also be another season of expansion for the group – which with great liquidity available could take advantage of it again to make shopping.