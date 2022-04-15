Binance CEO explains what he is most excited about in 2022

During the Paris Blockchain Week, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange, sat down with Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall for an exclusive interview. When asked about what he is most excited about cryptocurrencies in 2022, Zhao said: “Now we’re looking at regulators who want to be part of this industry. So I think that’s one of the most fundamental things that we’ve changed.”

“Multiple countries, such as the United States, issued an executive order regarding stablecoins. Along with Bahrain, Dubai built a regulatory framework and issued a number of licenses to big players.”

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and CT reporter Joe Hall

The Binance CEO then went on to describe how France, Portugal, Sweden, and Gibraltar have enacted positive regulations regarding crypto. “So I think that really helps adoption,” Zhao says. Furthermore, Zhao also expressed his enthusiasm for recent innovations such as the metaverse and GameFi.

Zhao particularly praised the regulatory framework of the French government: “In organizing this conference, our team asked permission to place Binance banners at the Palais Brongniart [la histórica Bolsa de París]. And the government fully agreed to grant the permit, which shows their progressiveness.”

“I think just little things like that indicate how comfortable we are with the government here. That’s why we want to make big investments and grow the industry in France.”

More than 60% of mainstream companies have profited from venturing into the blockchain sector in France, compared to just 20% of the global market. Cointelegraph staff is present at an event covering Paris Blockchain Week.

