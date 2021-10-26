Binance CEO predicts ‘great volatility’ in crypto: here’s how to deal with it

Volatility is a complex statistical measure commonly used by traders and investors. Those unfamiliar with this concept attribute a special “position” to analysts who use the term. However, as a recent comment from Changpeng Zhao, founder of the Binance exchange shows, in most cases people have no idea what volatility means:

“Expect great volatility in crypto over the next few months.”

This is not the first time that Zhao has put forward incorrect assumptions on the subject. In May, Zhao said that volatility “it is not exclusive to crypto,Although several sources, including Cointelegraph, showed that excluding Tesla, no stock in the S&P 500 matched Bitcoin’s (BTC) 70% annual volatility.

So what is volatility?

Realized (or historical) volatility measures the magnitude of daily price fluctuations, and higher volatility indicates that the price can change dramatically over time in both directions.

This indicator might seem counterintuitive, but periods of lower volatility pose a more significant risk of explosive movements. This is partly due to the fact that realized volatility is a “backward-looking” indicator, that is, looking backwards. During calmer times, traders tend to use excessive leverage, which in turn causes larger liquidations during sharp price movements.

Bitcoin’s 50-day realized volatility. Source: TradingView

The data depicted above shows an average 50-day volatility of 74% over the past two years. Historically, the indicator tends to accelerate when it moves above 80%, but there is no guarantee that such a shift will occur. The data for February and April 2017 present an argument contrary to this thesis.

Volatility does not distinguish between bull market and bear market as it only measures absolute daily fluctuations. Furthermore, a period of low volatility does not in itself indicate the arrival of a collapse.

Does Zhao know anything we don’t know?

Considering the relationships developed by the founder of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, there is always the possibility that Zhao may have some inside information, but if a person were so sure of an upcoming event they would also know whether the impact will be positive or negative. . Anticipating “great volatility” for the “next few months” does not indicate belief in any particular direction.

Let’s assume he’s right, and crypto volatility is about to cross the 100% annual level – there is an options-based strategy that fits into this scenario and allows investors to gain from a strong move in either direction.

The reverse (short) iron butterfly is a limited profit options based trading strategy. It is important to remember that options have a predetermined expiration date, so the price fluctuation must occur during the defined period.

Profit / Loss Estimates. Source: Deribit Position Builder

The prices shown above are as of October 25, with Bitcoin close to $ 63,000. All listed options expire on December 31, but this strategy can also be used for different periods.

The suggested bullish strategy is to sell 1.23 put option contracts at $ 52,000 and at the same time sell 0.92 call options with a strike at $ 80,000. To complete the trade, you need to buy 1.15 call option contracts at $ 64,000 and another 1.0 put option contracts at $ 64,000.

While these call options give the buyer the right to acquire an asset, the contract seller receives (potential) negative exposure. To fully protect yourself from market fluctuations, you need to deposit 0.174 BTC (approximately $ 11,000) equal to the maximum loss.

This strategy requires conviction

To earn, Bitcoin’s price must be below $ 54,400 (-14%) or above $ 75,500 (+ 19%) on December 31, 2021.. The theoretical risk-reward ratio is not the best as the maximum profit is 0.056 BTC, and the potential loss is three times that amount.

However, if a trader is certain that volatility is imminent, a 20% move from $ 63,000 in 66 days seems feasible. Furthermore, it is possible to reverse the trade before the options expire, preferably immediately after a strong move in the price of Bitcoin. In fact, it is enough to buy back the two options sold and sell the other two previously bought.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to theauthor and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s views. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.