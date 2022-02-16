Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain are transformed into BNB Chain

(On Wednesday 16 February 2022)

Binance has renamed its ecosystem blockChain Following the changes the chain has undergone since its launch The exchange also introduced “MetaFi,” a fusion of state-of-the-art DeFi infrastructure and projects, including the metaverse.

Binancethe largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has renamed its blocksChain Binance Chain And Binance Smart Chain in one unified name: BNB Chainor Build and Build Chain. The …Read on coinlist.me