Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain are transformed into BNB Chain

Binance has renamed its ecosystem blockChain Following the changes the chain has undergone since its launch The exchange also introduced “MetaFi,” a fusion of state-of-the-art DeFi infrastructure and projects, including the metaverse.
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has renamed its blockchains Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain in one unified name: BNB Chain, or Build and Build Chain.
