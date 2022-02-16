Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain are transformed into BNB Chain

by

Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain are transformed into BNB Chain (On Wednesday 16 February 2022)

Binance has renamed its ecosystem blockChain Following the changes the chain has undergone since its launch The exchange also introduced “MetaFi,” a fusion of state-of-the-art DeFi infrastructure and projects, including the metaverse.

Binancethe largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has renamed its blocksChain Binance Chain And Binance Smart Chain in one unified name: BNB Chainor Build and Build Chain. The …Read on coinlist.me

Advertising








twitterThePeacemaker82 : – @ Binance has renamed its blockchains. Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain become a single ecosystem: BNB C … – nader11907992 : @Chiazzy @ 0xBernie @ 0xBladeGame @ 1JoseLuisSM @ 3rdCryptoFrank @ 47278abbefea4f7 @Chiazzy @ 0xBernie # Airdrop… – nader11907992 : @LegionnNetwork_ @LegionnNetwork_ #Airdrop #goodproject @ nader11907992 @ naderadim3 @pouya_adim @ MansurBarin… – AlessioRossin : BSC and Binance Chain Join BNB Chain Today it was announced that Binance Chain and Binance Sm… – mclovin_jhon : RT @ITCointelegraph: Ethereum’s network congestions and high gas fees have pushed Binance Smart Chain to establish itself as a valid alternative… –




















Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Binance Chain





Leave a Comment