Binance chooses Ireland: three companies in Dublin

Binance has registered three new businesses in Ireland. Since 27 September they have found headquarters in Dublin:

Binance (APAC) Holdings, Binance (Services) Holdings, e Binance Technologies.

According to reports the Independent, all three Binance-related companies have as CEOs Changpeng Zhao. The documents were sent between 10 and 17 September. It was already present from last year Binance Ireland Holdings.

The Irish newspaper links this “transfer” to latest Binance vicissitudes in Singapore. The monetary authority of the Asian city has accused the exchange of working without licenses. Binance responded by blocking the ability to trade Singapore for local users on Binance.com. The “victims” of this provision were invited to register on the site Binance.sg where to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB. Other assets will be launched in the future.

Binance and the problems with regulation

In recent times, the exchange has been at the center of numerous vicissitudes with the authorities of the countries in which it operates. As he has said several times the CEO Changpeng Zhao, Lhe platform is ready to collaborate with various regulatory authorities to comply with regulations. The aim is to grow the crypto sector,

To do this, it is opening various alternative sites to operate on, depending on the country. In the United States it is already a reality Binance US. It is also active in the UK Binance UK, just to give a couple of examples.

The escape from China

Binance was born in 2017 in China. He had to leave the country following Beijing’s restrictions. Despite these vicissitudes, the‘exchange has grown out of all proportion and today it is considered the most important crypto platform in the world.

It boasts $ 2 billion in volumes per day and 1.4 million transactions per second. It has created a real ecosystem, with its own native token, BNB, its wallet, its blockchain and a DEX, to name just some of the products offered by Binance to its community.

This global vertical growth has attracted the attention of various regulators. There have been several cases in which the exchange has been challenged the lack of licenses. Binance reacted by collaborating with the authorities, with the aim of improving, growing further and make a significant contribution to the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In some cases it has even withdrawn products from the market, as in the case of stock token.

It is unclear whether the Irish office is a move to continue on this compliance path or if it has all other reasons. What is certain is that the road to adaptation to the various regulations will not be an easy path but it is clear that the Changpeng Zhao exchange does not intend to escape this challenge.