Binance: class action launched at the Milan Court

The class action against Binance has been initiated at the Court of Milan. The Lexia Avvocati law firm reported this for several months alongside many customers unhappy with the inefficiencies of the Binance Future platform.

The class action, pursuant to art. 840-bis and ss. cpc, was initiated before the Court of Milan at the Section Specialized in the field of Business. The Binance affair has rapidly gone beyond national borders to involve customers from many parts of the world and is also related to the offer in Italy of derivatives on cryptocurrencies.

The class action was brought against the main companies of the Binance Group and against the founder and CEO, Changpeng Zao, as well as some former directors of Group companies.

Lexia Avvocati, in recent months, has reported numerous criticalities of the Binance platform, bringing them to the attention of the supervisory authorities of numerous states and of Consob. The public prosecutor’s office at the Court of Milan is also investigating the issue, after a statement presented by some stakeholders.

To date, many Italian and foreign investors have mandated the firm for years worth tens of millions of euros. Lexia Avvocati will continue these initiatives and others to protect current clients and those who will turn to the firm in the future.

Investors are assisted by the Managing Partner Francesco Dagnino, the Partner Angelo Messore and the Senior Associate Michele Mennoia, assisted by the Associates Ilaria Vigorosi, Nicola Giliberti, Carlo Giuliano and Filippo Maria Belfatto.

Internal activities are also coordinated by Roberto Ghio and, for criminal matters, by Paolo Di Fresco, both Of Counsel of Lexia Avvocati.