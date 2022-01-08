Binance Coin: + 1,200% in 2021

The Binance Coin (BNB) price performance they closed on 2021 with one amazing + 1,200%.

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) in 2021

The native cryptocurrency of the Binance Smart Chain in fact went from a price just over $ 40 to the current one in just twelve months over $ 500.

The maximum record was reached on May 6, 2021, when it touched i $ 690.

It should be noted that from the beginning of the year until the peak of May 10, the percentage gain was over 1,500%.

Thanks to this incredible leap BNB entered the top 3 by arrogance between higher capitalization cryptocurrencies market, a position that currently seems unapproachable for all the others, at least in the short term.

With its approximately $ 85 billion market capitalization, it is still a long way off both Bitcoin’s 870 and Ether’s 450 billion, but excluding USDt it is definitely over Solana’s 50 billion.

Just a year ago, its market capitalization was around 6 billion, against, for example, 10 from XRP and 8 from Cardano (ADA), so not only has it moved up the rankings by two positions, but has now far outstripped old rivals stuck at around $ 40 billion.

The reasons for the BNB boom

The success of BNB, mainly concentrated in the first months of the year, is mainly due to success of DeFi on Binance Smart Chain.

In fact, although the second blockchain for TVL in DeFi is now that of Luna, Binance Smart Chain at the beginning of 2021 even seemed to be able to challenge Ethereum’s leadership role in this sector.

Thanks to this boom, BNB prices have grown a lot, even if in the end the TVL on Binance Smart Chain stopped just above 15 billion dollars, with Luna instead exceeding 18, and Ethereum still standing undisputed. over 150 billion.

The fact is that behind BNB there is not only Binance Smart Chain, but above all there is the global colossus of the crypto world Binance, which is the most used cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

So it is not surprising at all that behind Bitcoin and Ethereum the currently most successful cryptocurrency is BNB, even if the most used token in the world remains USDt, which however is not a true cryptocurrency.

The “war” between DeFi blockchains

It should be noted that, excluding Solana with a + 6,800%, BNB was the top crypto with the largest gains acquired in 2021, given that BTC registered a + 50%, ETH a + 270%, XRP a + 250% and ADA a + 500%.

Solana however it is a separate case, because it literally blossomed only in 2021, while BNB had already blossomed much earlier, particularly in 2019.

Nor should it be surprising, however, that from May onwards BNB’s price performances have always been negative, precisely becauseand new highly performing blockchains have appeared in the DeFi world, among which stand out moon and Avalanche, in addition to the usual Solana.

In short, the “war” between the blockchains in the service of DeFi is still ongoing, although it currently continues to dominate Ethereum unchallenged, with Binance Smart Chain that has depopulated in the first months of 2021, then replaced by Luna and Avalanche.

On the other hand, Ethereum certainly remains the most truly decentralized among the blockchains at the service of decentralized finance.