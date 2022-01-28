Binance Coin (BNB) hits a double bottom at the $ 335 support

Binance Coin (BNB) has regained ground after a noticeable dip towards support and looks poised to begin a near-term rally. On May 10, BNB hit an all-time high of $ 692 before plunging sharply. After a long period of consolidation, it approached these levels again, but only managed to hit $ 669 on November 7th. It has since continued to decline and has fallen by 45%.

The downward movement led to a local low of $ 336 on Jan.24. The low served to validate the $ 335 area as support. Previously, the area acted as resistance in July 2021 (red icon) before turning into support in September (green icon). Therefore, it is possible that the level will be able to push the price up from here again.

Future BNB movement

Cryptocurrency trader @CryptoTony_ tweeted a chart of BNB, stating that it could potentially bounce off the $ 325 horizontal support area. Technical indicators in the daily time frame do not yet confirm that a bullish reversal will take place. However, the daily RSI is showing extremely oversold readings of 20. The RSI is a momentum indicator and values ​​below 30 are often considered a sign of an oversold market.

The reading is even lower than during the July 2021 bottom (red icon), which preceded a noticeable upward movement.

If BNB is able to move higher from here, the closest resistance area would be near $ 503. This is the 0.5 Fib retracement resistance level and a horizontal resistance area. The two-hour chart shows that BNB recently deviated above the $ 387 resistance area (red circle) before falling back below it. The trend since January 22 looks like an ABC corrective structure. Therefore, this time frame supports the possibility that the trend is still bearish.

Wave count analysis

The wave count is not entirely clear, but there are two main possibilities for what could happen from here. The first suggests that the price movement from the July 2021 lows was part of a major diagonal. In this case, the ongoing decline since November 2021 is just a correction, and BNB will eventually move towards new highs.

The second tally suggests that the entire BNB drop since April is part of a large ABC (white) correction. In this scenario, BNB is completing sub-wave four (red) of a five-wave bearish move, and after a rebound, it may continue to fall towards $ 200. A move above sub-wave 1 low (red line) at $ 510 would invalidate this particular wave count.

Since both counts indicate that a short-term rise is likely, the shape of the upward movement should help determine which of the counts will transpire.