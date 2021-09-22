Binance Coin (BNB): If BTC Sneezes Altcoins Get Pneumonia

Most cryptocurrencies are trading in negative territory at the time of publication, both in terms of daily and weekly trends. Like almost all altcoins, Binance Coin (BNB) also suffered from the Bitcoin crash of September 7th. BNB has lost almost 19% of its value in the last five days alone, and the loss appears even more profound if we look at the trend of the last two weeks, in which a round -30% was recorded. It is now an established fact that, in an interrelated market such as crypto, the smaller currencies respond with pneumonia to every sneeze of Bitcoin.. But this time around, there are other reasons for the decline in the Binance Coin as well.

The decline isn’t just down to Bitcoin

Unsurprisingly, a certain connection can be seen between activity on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and the price of BNB. It has already been established in the past that the positive statistics on Binance Smart Chain, for example those relating to growth and participation in the network, have acted as a support for the price of BNB. A recent report had also highlighted a constant growth of the BSC network compared to other “competing” chains, like Polygon. If we then focus our attention on the new active addresses, it should be emphasized that, while the Ethereum addresses created daily do not exceed 110,000 units, those of BSC are estimated at 182,000. To stay with the Polygon example, we recall that the price of MATIC had greatly benefited from the increase in the new Polygon addresses in terms of relative stability, especially when the strong increase was recorded that from 500,000 units pushed the figure down to just under 1.4 millions.