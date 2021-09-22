Binance Coin (BNB): If BTC Sneezes Altcoins Get Pneumonia

Most cryptocurrencies are trading in negative territory at the time of publication, both in terms of daily and weekly trends. Like almost all altcoins, Binance Coin (BNB) also suffered from the Bitcoin crash of September 7th. BNB has lost almost 19% of its value in the last five days alone, and the loss appears even more profound if we look at the trend of the last two weeks, in which a round -30% was recorded. It is now an established fact that, in an interrelated market such as crypto, the smaller currencies respond with pneumonia to every sneeze of Bitcoin.. But this time around, there are other reasons for the decline in the Binance Coin as well.
The decline isn’t just down to Bitcoin
Unsurprisingly, a certain connection can be seen between activity on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and the price of BNB. It has already been established in the past that the positive statistics on Binance Smart Chain, for example those relating to growth and participation in the network, have acted as a support for the price of BNB. A recent report had also highlighted a constant growth of the BSC network compared to other “competing” chains, like Polygon. If we then focus our attention on the new active addresses, it should be emphasized that, while the Ethereum addresses created daily do not exceed 110,000 units, those of BSC are estimated at 182,000. To stay with the Polygon example, we recall that the price of MATIC had greatly benefited from the increase in the new Polygon addresses in terms of relative stability, especially when the strong increase was recorded that from 500,000 units pushed the figure down to just under 1.4 millions.
How all is well the Hackers arrive
From September 5 onwards, daily transactions on the Binance Smart chain suffered a decline that went hand in hand with the depreciation of BNB. This depreciation, as reported above, amounted to 30% in these two weeks. The fact is, just as Binance Smart Chain finally seemed to be heading towards steady growth, hackers have thought about assuming the role of spoilsport. Just two days ago, on September 20, the multi-chain bridging protocol Pnetwork announced that it had been hacked and lost 277 pBTC (its bridge version of Bitcoin) on Binance Smart Chain. While these violations do not appear to have had major repercussions on prices so far, they certainly have not benefited BNB. which in fact is continuing even as we write its downward march. In this regard, however, we remind you that, in the past, news of hacks had only short-term effects on the prices of the tokens involved.
How are the operators positioned?
However, a ray of hope for BNB comes from statistical metrics. An interesting figure is that of Binance Coin’s 30-day MVRV, which finally seems to have hit bottom on Monday, September 20. For those unfamiliar with it, the MVRV is an indicator used to get an idea of when the price of an asset traded on the stock exchange is lower than its “fair value”; he has often also proved to be very precise in anticipating the formation of market highs and lows. Under current conditions it would appear that traders are slowly turning bullish on BNB and therefore a recovery is expected shortly. Long positions made up 67.9% of the total yesterday, Sept. 21, and the $ 360- $ 370 area could be a good entry point for traders expecting a bullish reversal.