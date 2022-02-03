Binance Coin (BNB) Still on Long-Term Support

Binance Coin (BNB) was born in 2017, with the aim of being the internal exchange currency of the Binance Exchange, which currently has become the first crypto exchange in the world by volume transacted, based on the data of the last 24hs of Coinmarketcap had exchanges for $ 12 billion in value, followed by Coinbase with 3.2 billion.

BNB listed since 2019 is today a native token in the Binance chian, goes hand in hand with other features of its ecosystem, in particular with the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) which boasts cutting-edge technology, derived and similar to the Ethereum blockchain, in fact they are almost totally compatible, but with the advantage of much lower gas fees.