Binance Coin: Burn of 800 million

THE burn, that is, transactions that eliminate a certain amount of cryptocurrency from circulation, are very popular with investors, because they are able to exert upward pressure on the price in the medium and long term.

What we are about to tell will therefore certainly please investors in Binance Coin – given that Binance’s reference token has already been removed in the last quarter 800 million dollars in value.

Binance Coin’s burn is proceeding at a very rapid pace

Good news for anyone who has invested or is thinking of invest on Binance Coin, the reference token of the exchange Binance, which continues undaunted Burn procedures. Overall, over 1,600,000 were destroyed in the last quarter $ BNB, for a value of approximately 800 million dollars. A very important sum even for a protocol that has a market capitalization very high and which continues to occupy the third position of this special ranking without fear of being undermined.

All dependent onself-burn that was it recently introduced in the protocol and which will continue for the next few months a to destroy tokens and therefore to make them less and less available on the market. An operation very appreciated by investors, who continue to reward $ BNB with performance in any case marginally superior to that of similar tokens.

A new burn mechanism

Actually Binance Opera burn since its launch, with a commitment taken back then to remove at least overall $ 100 million BNB gradually over time. Primarily by holding them back from commissions that the group collects through his exchange. Operation which however became in the last quarter automatic, for a process that the group defines as more decentralized and in line with the aims that BSC prepares itself.

The implementation of BNB Auto-Burn is a natural step in the evolution of BNB and will help the community grow by offering greater autonomy, transparency and predictability. This is the comment of CZ, founder and CEO of the group, within a long post on Binance official blog, within which emphasis is obviously given to the operation, which will continue for the next few months and at least until the objectives that the group has set itself are achieved.

Operations that make ours much more affordable BNB forecasts, even within a market that continues to struggle to return to bull run, with all major cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer and with Bitcoin who just this morning is struggling to get back over the $ 42,000.