Binance Coin burns 1,300,000 tokens

Everything as scheduled. Binance, the popular exchange of cryptocurrencies, completed the seventeenth burn of its reference cryptocurrency, $ BNB. Involved very important values, with the token which is approaching at altitude $ 500, also driven by these operations.

Over 1,300,000 were burned BNB – with an operation that could have significant effects onmarket offer of this token, which remains quintessential both for the operation of the exchange of the same name and for the use of the Binance Smart Chain.

Another big burn for Binance Coin

This is good news, as much as it might actually have been foreseen – as this is a well-defined roadmap.



Binance burns more than 1,300,000 BNB tokens

The seventeenth burn from Binance Coin was definitely relevant with regards to the amount of token which have been removed from circulation. They have in fact been eliminated 1,335,888 BNB, for a value at the time of burn higher than 639 million dollars. A procedure that is not the first time it has taken place – and that will be repeated in the coming quarters, following the plan of the popular exchange Binance.

A process that makes it convenient, in the medium and long term, to keep the cryptocurrency that is the reference for the exchange and for its operation in the portfolio. In fact, we remind our readers that it is a token that is used to pay discounted commissions on Binance while trading – or to receive rewards in programs Earn. It is also the token that animates the Binance Smart Chain, which has become very popular in recent weeks also in relation to NFT And decentralized finance.

An important step forward, therefore, for the token – of which there is always little talk – despite being among the very first for total market capitalization – which has recently passed again Cardano, for a total value of over 80 billion dollars.

Is it worth entering the Binance Coin market now?

Our forecasts on Binance Coin speak for themselves: the token still has a huge room for growth and can definitely confirm his relevance within the cryptocurrency market. As for the short term – 1 week – we can rely on what is also proposed by the world of technical analysis.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 7-day moving averages on $ BNB

The perspectives outlined by the moving averages – which unanimously indicate a bullish phase expected within the next few 7 days. Let us now look at the technical analysis indicators, which generally offer a more moderate picture, particularly if the trend is not in fact outlined as indicated by the moving averages. In addition, the indicators also signal one price volatility which could be higher than usual – thus outlining an ideal time for the trading.

INDICATOR SIGNAL ATR INCREASING VOLATILITY CCI BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ROC BUY 🟢 The technical indications on $ BNB at 7 days

Here, too, the picture is strongly bullish – thanks to a very good moment in the crypto sector which has now been extending since the beginning of October. As for the technical analysis there is no doubt – as for the fundamental one we must remember that when we are investing in Binance Coin we are actually investing in Binance and on its estate. For now, there seems to be no problems on the horizon.