Binance Coin has outclassed Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past year

Binance Coin, the native currency of Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain platform that supports smart contracts that can be used in DeFi and other applications, it grew by 1344% over the past year. To remember his extraordinary performance was Arcane Research, an analytics company dedicated to the crypto world, in a report on the digital asset market.

To better understand the contours of this growth, just compare this figure with the “skimpy” + 73% of Bitcoin and the most significant + 455% of Ethereum. This latter figure is actually remarkable, but such as to pale in the face of BNB’s growth. As a result of what happened, Binance Coin is now in third place in the ranking of CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of over $ 87 billion.

What are the reasons behind the sensational result of Binance Coin?

Of course, Binance Coin’s extraordinary growth couldn’t go unnoticed, forcing analysts to wonder why. Among the factors that have been identified, precisely the BNB’s link with decentralized finance and NFT, or the two trends that exploded during 2021.

Used for Binance Smart Chain, the blockchain platform capable of supporting smart contracts now considered one of Ethereum’s main competitors, BNB is destined to take advantage of this link, highlighting such growth as to raise a completely legitimate question: where can it go in immediate future? In fact, there is no shortage of those who begin to look at Binance Coin as the true rival of Bitcoin.

The introduction of auto-burn

Recently Binance Coin also made headlines for the decision relating to theintroduction of an auto-burn mechanism. The new one will basically replace the two existing burns and is a direct response to requests from his community. Thanks to its introduction, the destruction of tokens will take place automatically and the basis will be a formula composed of on-chain data on the total blocks generated and the average price.

As for the two currently operating, the first takes place in real time based on a percentage of gas commissions on Binance Smart Chain, while the second is based on Binance’s Accelerated Burn Program. The decision responds to the initial promise to burn 100 million tokens, basically half of the original total offer. Whenever the circulating quantity falls below this threshold, the auto-burn will be suspended.

The importance of deflation in Binance Coin’s fortunes

Even in the case of Binance Coin, therefore, the deflation mechanisms are giving great impetus to the fortunes of the project. After all, a direction already clear in 2017, the year in which BNB made its debut on the markets. An increasingly evident trend, as the case of MOON, another project that is pushing with great strength in this direction, and is consequently rewarded by investors.

The reason for what is happening is also to be put in connection with the fears of a resumption of inflation in real life. The flood of money decided by governments to respond to the economic crisis generated by Covid has in fact resulted in an overheating of prices. In the new situation, many investors have started looking around for safe havens. By identifying them not only in Bitcoin, but also in those tokens conceived with a deflationary design. Binance Coin is therefore one of the projects destined to take advantage of what is happening. A trend that should certainly continue in the year that has just begun.