Binance Coin in double digits

BNB thunders, it is the determined return of the lion. After lagged in the first phase of the bull run, Binance Coin back to being among the best cryptocurrencies in the sector, with growth approaching $ 500.

A great return for an entire ecosystem that perhaps too many have declared dead after the reference exchange, Binance, was attacked by several market sector authorities. New developments within the company are partly responsible for the new boom, which we will analyze in the course of our guide.

Binance Coin returns above $ 500 – and in the meantime consolidates towards ATH

Binance Coin is among the best cryptocurrencies available on the eToro platform (here to get a free and unlimited demo account), intermediary with 29+ crypto in the price list and with services fintech exclusive like CopyTrading to copy and spy on the best and CopyPortofolios for those who want to invest in style products funds, which include more cryptocurrencies among the best. They are enough $ 50 to open a real account.

Great excitement on Binance Smart Chain thanks to several news

Binance Coin is a very particular cryptocurrency, which on the one hand is affected by the level of activity of the entire sector, on the other it is the soul of a blockchain on which many protocols and projects are developed. On the first side, there is perhaps very little to talk about: Bitcoin reached $ 50,000 and the great majority of other major projects are also a bull run.

As for the second aspect, that is the fact that BNB is also required because gas of the related blockchain, there are many interesting news. To mention only the most recent, Pancakeswap has just announced that it will soon have a marketplace from NFT, which will be a further boost for one of the most interesting systems that are already hosted in this ecosystem.

Loading... Advertisements

In such a situation they could only strongly resume the purchases of BNB, which brought the cryptocurrency back to price levels around $ 500, which just a couple of weeks ago would have seemed incredible and unattainable for all or most analysts.

Binance’s position as an exchange is also excellent

BNB has also suffered a certain relentlessness from the main ones authority market supervision to its reference exchange, or Binance. A persistence partly justified by the rather liquid essence of this great intermediary, who however has finally thrown in the towel and started the path to normalize, as much in Europe as in Asia and America.

This is through acquiring licenses, removing some of the illegal financial products in our jurisdiction and a general path of normalization, which will make this exchange the same stack as Coinbase and others who are now fully recognized by the authorities.

What to expect from BNB in ​​the future? Can we still invest in it?

Absolutely yes: Binance Coin is an excellent coin to bet on, by virtue of what we have just seen in our in-depth analysis. The extreme vivacity with which some related projects such as Pancakeswap they suggest further growth margins for the whole ecosystem and therefore also for BNB.

On the other hand ours BNB forecasts they speak very clearly. There is still ample room for growth – which could be bridged, according to several analysts, during this bull run.