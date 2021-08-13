Binance Coin in the limelight? How heavy is the news on Binance?

From the moment of its birth to today, Binance Coin has always represented one of the most talked about ecosystems within the industry. Could it be due to its strong association with one of the most important exchanges in the world (precisely Binance), or does the ecosystem hide other potentials? Can we talk about Binance Coin in the limelight?

Contrary to the past, to date more and more exchanges, DEXs, or simply platforms, have started to launch their own reference token, which can, on the basis of the single project, represent and show different functionalities. As for the Binance Coin, expressed with the abbreviation BNB, can be considered a key asset within Binance.

All this not only for functionality related to a decrease in commissions, but for many other services associated with the exchanger. During our targeted study we will focus our attention on latest achievements shown by cryptocurrency, recalling the recent news on Binance, much discussed in recent weeks.

The same Binance Coin (BNB), in addition to being a utility token within the platform, it also represents a full-fledged crypto exchange asset. It can be found on the best brokers in the world, such as eToro, which allow trading through derivative instruments (i.e. CFDs).

All through a basic platform and with the awareness of relying on a authorized and regulated operator in our territory.

Binance Coin in the limelight? Here are the values ​​shown in the last hours

Can we talk about Binance Coin in the limelight? What are the predictions on Binance Coin (BNB) in the short, medium and long term? Will the cryptocurrency be able to reach new high points during these last months of 2021?

These are just some of the many questions asked by those who intend to get more answers and analysis on cryptocurrency. One of the most singular thresholds, expressed in many articles in recent times, was that of 400 dollars. Value in round figures, which had already been obtained on 11 August.

Obtaining the share therefore allowed the asset to return above it again, an event that had not been recorded since June 2021. The 400 dollars, while not representing a new all-time high, they have also been the subject of study within the market.

Loading... Advertisements

All this, also considering the many news associated with the well-known exchange over the last few weeks and which have ensured that the same was in the spotlight from many points of view. The most relevant questions had in fact seen the exchanger in a somewhat unique relationship with specific regulatory bodies.

Over the last few weeks, the global exchange has tried in every way to return to normal, trying to propose solutions for each advanced issue and trying to close certain exposures advanced by the regulatory bodies themselves.

Issues of a fundamental nature, in such an important exchange, are always the subject of study also with regard to cryptocurrency Binance Coin (BNB), which we remember to be strongly associated and functional within the ecosystem.

Conclusions

In the course of the introductory paragraph, we recalled how Binance Coin (BNB), understood in this case as crypto exchange assets and not as a functional token in Binance, it can be exchanged and traded within professional traders and brokers.

In addition to the purchase methodology, which is based as we well know on the presence of exchanges (pure exchangers), today there is a second methodology, based on the presence of contracts for difference. CFDs, this is the acronym of the previously mentioned contracts for difference, allow you to:

Implementing strategies without owning any cryptocurrency in a physical way . All this considering only replicas of the trends on the underlying, which emulate the trend. This results in no need to search for BNB-specific storage portfolios.

. All this considering only replicas of the trends on the underlying, which emulate the trend. This results in no need to search for BNB-specific storage portfolios. Use the so-called short selling: in addition to being able to act upwards, in reference to the long strategy, the user can also decide to place a possible downward position, in reference to the short strategy.

in addition to being able to act upwards, in reference to the long strategy, the user can also decide to place a possible downward position, in reference to the short strategy. No fixed fees: the best CFD brokers, contrary to the presence of fees on exchanges, do not require any fixed commission, exposing only very low spreads.

One of the brokers to make CFDs available, integrating Binance Coin (BNB) into its database is eToro. Represents an operator with many years of experience and with several noteworthy features. Following are the main ones:

Copy Trading to copy Top Traders identified in the appropriate section

Free assistance

Mobile application

Graphs in real time and constantly updated

Demo account, at no cost and with no time limit

Discover the eToro broker here