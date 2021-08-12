Binance Coin is back on track: what it takes to exceed $ 400

Many had given him up for dead, but Binance Coin confirms – within a very positive cycle for the entire cryptocurrency sector – one of the protocols more solid than the whole sector.

After briefly exceeding quota $ 400, even BNB was victim of a very short correction, due to many investors who preferred cash out part of the profits of the last few hours, without affecting the positive picture in the short term. We will analyze the current conditions of BNB in technological and financial terms, trying to understand how far the token can go.

Excellent performance for BNB: we explain why

A protocol we can invest in with eToro (here to get a free and unlimited demo account), which includes among the 29+ cryptocurrencies which also has BNB on its list. Unique intermediary in the world thanks to exclusive services such as i CopyPortofolios to invest in crypto baskets and the CopyTrading to copy who gets the best results on the market or to spy on traders’ portfolios. It starts alone $ 50 for a real investment account.

Binance Coin among the best of the week: what’s happening to the protocol?

Binance Coin has been for months – since the previous bull run of the sector – one of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies in the sector. A success that has been driven by the many projects that run on his BSC – the Binance Smart Chain – which has managed to cope very well with the difficulties, during the past months, of Ethereum.

In addition to the obvious bull run which has almost indiscriminately involved the whole sector, we have more that continues to increase the relevance of this token within the cryptocurrency landscape, a protocol that can only be closely linked to its reference exchange Binance.

Loading... Advertisements

Binance’s NFT marketplace works – and increases its relevance

A few weeks after its debut, we can decree the victory of the marketplace from non-fungible tokens hosted by Binance and in which the focus is precisely on BNB. If the progression continues to be this, within a few weeks Binance NFT could unseat several markets that now run on other blockchains – mainly Ethereum. This is also interesting for the increase in request of BNB that will trigger. Because many will have to buy this cryptocurrency to bet on NFTs that are only available on this marketplace.

The question of Binance, licensing and regulators

Binance – and there seems to be very little to discuss about this right now – is coming out of the quagmire that was created following the attacks by several authority for the control of financial intermediaries.

Binance has the search for a new CEO confirmed and greater attention to the issue of regulations, including taking drastic decisions regarding the offer of derivative contracts. A situation that should bring back thecryptocurrency exchange to normality and outside the crosshairs of FCA, CONSOB and BaFin, as well as of many minor authorities in other geographical areas.

Binance Coin: the opinion of Cryptocurrency.it on the medium and long term

Regardless of what the very short-term movements will be, with high volatility and uncertainty difficult to read, we believe that BNB is still one of the most interesting projects in which to invest with a medium and long-term perspective.

The transition of Ethereum to a PoS validation system will not make BSC obsolete and the target prices – as indicated by us in the special dedicated to BNB forecasts – they are very interesting both for the long and for the medium term. Today’s price, which is around $ 400, could be the last opportunity to seize for those looking for an alternative to the most famous tokens and coins on the market.