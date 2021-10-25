Binance Coin Predictions: BNB Prices to $ 850 by Year End?

There are many elements that can give visibility to Binance Coin: optimism about the prospects of cryptocurrency clearly prevails among analysts

Cryptocurrencies are characterized by strong price fluctuations which allow you to open extremely profitable positions but, at the same time, expose you to risks. To reduce the seconds it is necessary not only to practice in simulated mode with the trading platforms but also to stay constantly updated on forecasts. We will talk about estimates in this article. More in detail, the theme of the post is the Binance Coin forecasts.

The analysis is obviously aimed at those who have BNB in ​​its cryptocurrency wallet. However, a study on the prospects of Binance Coin can also be useful for those who have never traded on this cryptocurrency. In this second case, it is necessary to start from the fundamentals. Reading our guide on how to buy Binance Coin can help.

At this point we can say that we have provided all the premises necessary to better address what is the theme of this guide, namely the BNB forecasts.

Binance Coin forecasts: why they need to be monitored

The list of cryptocurrencies undergoes continuous updates every day with new digital assets making their appearance on the market. In an environment that is increasingly competitive, Binance Coin boasts a very high appeal which is demonstrated by both the current market cap and the level of daily exchanges. It goes without saying that, in the light of these premises, the lucrative opportunities on Binance Coin they can only be very high.

There are three strengths behind the extreme popularity of this token: the systematic process of growth in stages, the “intertradability” with other digital assets and the possibility of using the coins for other specific ICO investments.

In particular, as regards the second point, BNB is used for pay the 0.1% commission on Binance operations in addition to the withdrawal fee that is normally charged when users move their cryptocurrencies from the Binance exchange to a private wallet.

These three factors are a guarantee of solidity for the cryptocurrency. This means that you can look at the BNB forecasts with some tranquility as we are talking about a token which, by its very structure, is not destined to be a meteor. Binance Coin, in a nutshell, is there to stay.

Binance Coin forecasts: how they can be worked out

To make predictions, Binance Coin must first refer to the cryptocurrency volatility index (CVIX). This indicator is useful for defining the sentiment orientation on individual digital assets. On the basis of the oscillation of the curve it is possible to establish whether the long-term trend either upward or downward. Obviously, the forecast must be taken with a grain of salt as it is always a hypothesis.

Alongside the CVIX study, there is also a second, more practical element that can help in defining Binance Coin forecasts. Let’s talk about the opinions of the experts.

According to the forecasts that have been developed by CoinFan, BNB would have a bullish future also in light of the current positive sentiment that characterizes the cryptocurrency sector (Bitcoin has reached new records and Ethereum is also growing strongly).

The spokesperson for Trading Beasts recently stated that Binance could rise to $ 900 by 2024. Similar predictions also from Digital Coin Price which instead sees BNB at $ 715 by 2025. According to this analyst, the price of Binance could rise to $ 1000 by 2028. These are targets that are distant, but not that much, from the current values ​​of the cryptocurrency.

The forecasts on Binance Coin that have been developed by Wallet Investor are even more explicit. According to the prestigious site, BNB’s ROI in 5 years can be 93 percent!

A return of similar consistency is an invitation to consider the possibility of insert Binance Coin in your trading wallet.

Binance Coin Forecasts: Our Opinion

In light of what we have said so far, it should come as no surprise that traders have an optimistic approach to Binance forecasts. Beyond the structure of the cryptocurrency, there are a whole series of news that could affect the price of BNB in ​​the near future. The vast majority of this news concerns the partnerships signed with important companies all over the world. In particular, the mainnet plans with Binance DEX destined to become the main service that will be provided on the blockchain.

But news on agreements reached in Brazil can also push prices forward in the short term. Considering that the Binance exchange (our review here) allows investors to have a discount on their trading if they use BNB to pay exchange fees, it is not excluded that prices can reach 850 dollars by the end of the year.

How to take advantage of Binance forecasts for trading

The Binance Coin price predictions that we have described in the previous paragraphs can be useful in defining your investment strategy. We have previously indicated eToro as one of the platforms that allow you to trade on this cryptocurrency.

There are actually alternatives to the social trading broker as well. The most immediate example is obviously Binance (here the official website). The exchange can be considered the best place to buy, sell and trade BNB easily. On

Binance, you can buy BNB by bank transfer simply by transferring money from your account to that of the stablecoin providers and then using these stablecoins to purchase BNB on the platform. Furthermore, if there is other cryptocurrency available, it can be used to trade Binance Coin. In fact, the exchange supports the deposit of over 150 cryptocurrencies, many of which can be exchanged with Binance Coin at the best market rates.

Binance forecast for the next 2 years (2021-2022)

As 2021 is now drawing to a close, our Binance Coin price predictions are not just for the current year but also for the next.

As for the forecasts 2021, it should be noted that the price of BNB has reached a new record at 690 dollars. As mentioned earlier, our forecast is for an appreciation of up to $ 800/850. Although the cryptocurrency has grown a lot, and its capitalization is larger than UBS and Santander, the trend should not stop also thanks to the positive sentiment of the sector.

The upward trend could continue next year but at a slower pace. Binance Coin’s price could reach $ 1000 by the end of 2022 with a maximum price of 1010 dollars and an extreme minimum of 870 dollars. If the lower hypothesis prevails, then BNB’s next year would not be so different from the current one.

Regardless of the estimates, among the elements to keep an eye on to understand what the direction of the cryptocurrency will be there are always the IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) model and a whole series of recent projects including BitTorrent, Fetch.AI, Celer, MATIC , Harmony, Elrond, WINk, Perlin, Band, Kava and Troy.

