Binance Coin Price Prediction After Poly Network Hack

The price of Binance Coin (BNB / USD) remained stable despite a serious hack in one of the projects carried out using the Binance Smart Chain. The coin hit a multi-year high of $ 382.50, pushing its total market capitalization to over $ 64 billion.

Poly Network hack

This week’s biggest cryptocurrency story it concerns the Poly Network hack. To begin with, Poly Network is a blockchain project that helps implement the interoperability of multiple chains such as Bitcoin, Neo, Ethereum, and Zilliqa. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) network is built using Binance Smart Chain technology.

In a statement on Tuesday, the developers said the hackers managed to move coins worth more than $ 600 million from its ecosystem. The team also shared the digital addresses to which the funds were transferred and pleaded with the hackers to return them. Tether managed to freeze around $ 33 million of these funds.

The scale of the robbery makes it one of the biggest hacks in the cryptocurrency industry. It is on par with the hacks from Mt Gox and Coincheck. It also highlighted the security risks associated with the Binance Smart Chain industry.

In a statement, Binance’s CEO said the company will help developers track down stolen funds. He reiterated that as a decentralized platform, the company had no direct control of the platform.

To begin with, the Binance Coin price is the native currency of the Binance Smart Chain (BSc) network. It is similar to how Ether is the native currency for the Ethereum network while DOT is the native token for the Polkadot ecosystem.

BSC is similar to other platforms such as Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana in that it allows developers to build decentralized applications such as NFT, games, and DeFi. The network has been used to build some popular platforms such as PancakeSwap and Binance Coin.

Binance Coin Price Prediction

The daily chart shows that the price of BNB has been in a strong uptrend for the past few weeks. The trend started after the coin dropped and found substantial support above $ 200. During this rally, the currency moved above the 25 and 50 day moving averages. It also rose above the upper side of the triangle pattern as the Stochastic Oscillator had a strong bullish trend. Therefore, the coin will likely continue to rise as the bulls target the key resistance at $ 450.

